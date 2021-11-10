Bus drivers: Greater Cleveland RTA wants you at its career day this Saturday

George Fields, RTA deputy general manager of human resources says RTA is hiring bus drivers and mechanics as the organization hopes to spur economic recovery in the city.

During the RTA career day, candidates will watch bus training instructors and driver trainees as they perform maneuvers on the CDL training track. Candidates will then be given on-the-spot interviews on an RTA Downtown Trolley before meeting district and main office management.

Successful interviewees will receive immediate offers, pending required background check, physical, and drug screening.

RTA provides training for CDL licenses once a candidate is hired, including training at Cuyahoga Community College to prepare for the temporary CDL test, followed by a 12-week training program.

RTA regularly needs to hire part-time and full-time drivers for bus, paratransit, and rail to keep up with the ability to connect the community. In any given month, 10 to 12 drivers retire from employment, and it is critical to have a pipeline of qualified candidates to replace them.

The training wage for drivers is $16 per hour. Once training is complete, the current starting wage for our bus/rail operators is $18+ per hour, but pay advancement is rapid and by the end of the first five years the pay is $31+ per hour.

RTA offers a wide range of comprehensive benefits and programs to support the health and wellness of employees and family members including health benefits (medical, dental and vision), college tuition reimbursement, a wellness incentive program and participation in the Ohio Public Employee Retirement System (OPERS).

Candidates must be at least 19 years old, have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, and a minimum of three years driving experience with a good driving record and two years customer service experience, and pass a medical exam.