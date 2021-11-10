Bus drivers: Greater Cleveland RTA wants you at its career day this Saturday

Focus Areas
#PeopleofCLE
Arts + Culture
Culinary Crisis
Design + Build
Diversity + Inclusion
Education
Entrepreneurs + Innovators
Green Space + Parks
Health + Wellness
Local Food Economy
Move to Cleveland
Placemaking + Neighborhoods
Regional Economy
Social Change
Sustainability + Environment
Technology
Transportation
Neighborhoods
AsiaTown/St. Clair Superior
Buckeye
Campus District
Central/Kinsman
Clark Fulton
Cleveland Heights
Detroit Shoreway
Downtown
Edgewater & Cudell
Emerging Neighborhoods
Euclid
Fairfax
Glenville
La Villa Hispana
Lakewood
Little Italy
MidTown
Ohio City
Old Brooklyn
Playhouse Square
Shaker Heights
Shaker Square & Larchmere
Slavic Village
Stockyards
The Flats
Tremont
University Circle
Waterloo & Collinwood
West Park & Kamm's Corners
Stories
All
Features
Breaking Ground
Street Level
Buzz
Archives
Innovation News
Development News
Series & Events
Series
Art.Culture.Connection.
CLE Means We
Cleveland Clinic COVID-19
Community Development Connection
First Suburbs: A Closer Look
FreshFaces
Global Cleveland
Grassroots Success
May Dugan
Microlending Success
Ohio Civics Essential
On The Ground
On The Ground: Euclid
On The Ground: Fairfax
On The Ground: La Villa Hispana
On The Ground: Old Brooklyn
People, Planet, Progress
Roots of Change
Tools for Talent
Projects & Events
Cleveland’s Hottest Festivals - powered by CAC
Sustainable Cleveland Projects
Toggle navigation
Focus Areas
#PeopleofCLE
Arts + Culture
Culinary Crisis
Design + Build
Diversity + Inclusion
Education
Entrepreneurs + Innovators
Green Space + Parks
Health + Wellness
Local Food Economy
Move to Cleveland
Placemaking + Neighborhoods
Regional Economy
Social Change
Sustainability + Environment
Technology
Transportation
Neighborhoods
AsiaTown/St. Clair Superior
Buckeye
Campus District
Central/Kinsman
Clark Fulton
Cleveland Heights
Detroit Shoreway
Downtown
Edgewater & Cudell
Emerging Neighborhoods
Euclid
Fairfax
Glenville
La Villa Hispana
Lakewood
Little Italy
MidTown
Ohio City
Old Brooklyn
Playhouse Square
Shaker Heights
Shaker Square & Larchmere
Slavic Village
Stockyards
The Flats
Tremont
University Circle
Waterloo & Collinwood
West Park & Kamm's Corners
Stories
All
Features
Breaking Ground
Street Level
Buzz
Archives
Innovation News
Development News
Series & Events
Series
Art.Culture.Connection.
CLE Means We
Cleveland Clinic COVID-19
Community Development Connection
First Suburbs: A Closer Look
FreshFaces
Global Cleveland
Grassroots Success
May Dugan
Microlending Success
Ohio Civics Essential
On The Ground
On The Ground: Euclid
On The Ground: Fairfax
On The Ground: La Villa Hispana
On The Ground: Old Brooklyn
People, Planet, Progress
Roots of Change
Tools for Talent
Projects & Events
Cleveland’s Hottest Festivals - powered by CAC
Sustainable Cleveland Projects
Contact
Subscribe
Bus drivers: Greater Cleveland RTA wants you at its career day this Saturday
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Share
Bob Perkoski
The Greater Cleveland RTA is hosting a special
Bus Driver Career Day
this Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the
West Park Rapid Station
, 14510 Lorain Ave.
Interested individuals are encouraged to
pre-register
by completing an
application and assessment test
online or by visiting an
Ohio Means Jobs
location. But the application and assessment test may also be completed on site, and walk-ins are welcome.
George Fields, RTA deputy general manager of human resources says RTA is hiring bus drivers and mechanics as the organization hopes to spur economic recovery in the city.
During the RTA career day, candidates will watch bus training instructors and driver trainees as they perform maneuvers on the CDL training track. Candidates will then be given on-the-spot interviews on an RTA Downtown Trolley before meeting district and main office management.
Successful interviewees will receive immediate offers, pending required background check, physical, and drug screening.
RTA provides training for CDL licenses once a candidate is hired, including training at Cuyahoga Community College to prepare for the temporary CDL test, followed by a 12-week training program.
RTA regularly needs to hire part-time and full-time drivers for bus, paratransit, and rail to keep up with the ability to connect the community. In any given month, 10 to 12 drivers retire from employment, and it is critical to have a pipeline of qualified candidates to replace them.
The training wage for drivers is $16 per hour. Once training is complete, the current starting wage for our bus/rail operators is $18+ per hour, but pay advancement is rapid and by the end of the first five years the pay is $31+ per hour.
RTA offers a wide range of comprehensive benefits and programs to support the health and wellness of employees and family members including health benefits (medical, dental and vision), college tuition reimbursement, a wellness incentive program and participation in the Ohio Public Employee Retirement System (OPERS).
Candidates must be at least 19 years old, have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, and a minimum of three years driving experience with a good driving record and two years customer service experience, and pass a medical exam.
Share
Related Tags
Regional Economy
Recommended Content
Give us your email and we will give you our weekly online newsletter. Fair?
Signup for
Email Alerts
×
Give us your email and we will give you our weekly online newsletter. Fair?
Cancel
Across Our Network
The Art Experience in Pontiac offers community opportunities to explore, create and heal
Source: Model D
Over half of adults unvaccinated for COVID-19 fear needles. Here’s what’s proven to help.
Source: High Ground
The Tuskegee Airmen Memorial: A historic moment for the residents of Port Huron
Source: The Keel
Kersha Deibel began volunteering at Planned Parenthood in 2005. 16 years later, she’s still there.
Source: Soapbox
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
#PeopleofCLE
Local Food Economy
Arts + Culture
Move to Cleveland
Culinary Crisis
Placemaking + Neighborhoods
Design + Build
Regional Economy
Diversity + Inclusion
Social Change
Education
Sustainability + Environment
Entrepreneurs + Innovators
Technology
Green Space + Parks
Transportation
Health + Wellness
Newsletter Signup
Give us your email and we will give you our weekly online newsletter. Fair?
Signup for
Email Alerts
About FreshWater
Cleveland Links
Contact Us
Have a Tip?
Newsletter Signup
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.