Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund awards $465,300 in basic needs grants

The Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund announced today its seventh cycle of biweekly grants as part of its Phase II efforts to support the Greater Cleveland nonprofit community during the ongoing pandemic.



In total, $227,500 this week was awarded to 10 organizations and groups serving Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties, and $237,800 to seven organizations the week of Jan. 26, for a total of $465,300.



The overall amount granted since the start of Phase II in mid-November is now nearly $2.6 million.



For the past two weeks the Fund’s grantmaking priorities have primarily focused on basic needs—responding to housing challenges and PPE distribution to reduce the spread of the virus.

Applications in the family support priority area for Phase II will not be considered at this time unless they also fall in one of the housing and PPE focus areas. These funding priorities will continue until the end of March.



Epilepsy Association: $45,000 to provide tablets to keep vulnerable clients in Cuyahoga County in touch with case managers and other healthcare professionals in order to improve client health outcomes by increasing access to care.



Feed the Soul: $20,000 to purchase a new refrigerator and to collaborate with additional organizations to identify transportation for food delivery to up to 500 additional individuals with difficulties accessing services in Cleveland’s near east side neighborhoods.



Help Foundation, Inc.: $30,000 to continue to staff the organization’s residential facilities 24 hours a day, while offering virtual adult day support services for individuals with developmental disabilities in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties.



Koinonia Homes, Inc.: $15,000 to install touchless bathroom faucets in Cuyahoga County residences housing multiple clients to help stop the spread of COVID-19 among individuals with developmental disabilities and staff members.



Medina Creative Housing Inc.: $20,000 to purchase PPE for staff and clients and to provide additional distance learning and life skills training opportunities to individuals with developmental disabilities in Cuyahoga County.



New Agrarian Center: $10,000 to allow the continued operation of 15 City Fresh markets, 10 of which are located in Cuyahoga County census tracts deemed food deserts.



1,000 Ties: $9,500 to provide 2,000 hygiene kits to Cleveland Metropolitan School District students.



Two Foundation: $30,000 to continue to provide job training and placement for individuals with developmental disabilities in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties.

West Side Catholic Center: $18,000 to purchase new HVAC systems and air purification systems so that the organization on Cleveland’s near west side can continue to provide programming and meal delivery services by keeping staff and clients safe.



In addition, the partners have allocated $30,000 to retain a government affairs firm on behalf of the Fund that will monitor and pursue state and federal advocacy opportunities that improve local COVID-19 recovery efforts.





Birthing Beautiful Communities provides basic needs and mental health services for pregnant and postpartum women in under-served communities.The Jan. 26 grant recipients include:



Birthing Beautiful Communities: $50,000 to support the behavioral, mental, social, and physical needs of birthing families by working with Our Wellness Network (OWN) to provide basic needs and mental health services for pregnant and postpartum women in under-served communities.



EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute: $50,000 to work in partnership with nearly 15 different Cuyahoga County organizations to provide up to 20,000 hot meals to seniors and homebound individuals via the EDWINS Extends a Hand program.



Franciscan Communities - Mount Alverna Home: $25,000 to provide PPE, disinfecting supplies and diagnostic testing devices (thermometers and AccuShields) to ensure the safety of residents and decrease the spread of COVID-19.



Hitchcock Center for Women, Inc.: $32,000 to provide priority housing for women in treatment and their children, while increasing available technology for telehealth, employment opportunities and virtual sober supports.



McCall Consulting & Associates: $20,800 to provide basic needs (clothing, hygiene and household products, PPE and school supplies) in underserved communities through a “Basic Needs Drive” and distribution to approximately 140 clients in Cleveland’s east side neighborhoods.



Northeast Ohio Black Health Coalition: $20,000 to purchase healthy, fresh and shelf-stable foods in order to provide groceries for families in Cleveland’s east side neighborhoods isolated due to disability, economic hardship, domestic violence and pandemic restrictions.



Stella Maris, Inc.: $40,000 to purchase testing kits and cleaning services, in order to allow the organization to continue on-site service delivery for in-patient and detox programs.

Contributions to the second phase of the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund total more than $3.5 million. Funding partners urge other foundations, corporate entities, individuals, and organizations to contribute to the Fund. Donations of any amount are welcomed, and all contributions are tax deductible.

Based upon the charitable structure of the Rapid Response Fund, the second phase is currently accepting grant applications from eligible organizations serving Cuyahoga, Lake and/or Geauga counties. The Fund is designed primarily to support human service nonprofits with operational budgets of less than $20 million.

The Fund partners encourage collaborative proposals that involve multiple organizations within similar sectors or neighborhoods working on shared issues.

Grants during Phase II of the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund are awarded every two weeks and will continue for one year. Awards range in size from $5,000 to a maximum of $100,000 for any nonprofit organization throughout the current cycle ending Oct. 31, 2021. Organizations that were funded during Phase I (between March-July 2020) are eligible to apply for additional funding. Grants are limited to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, groups fiscally sponsored by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, or other charitable organizations able to receive a tax-deductible contribution.



For more information or to donate, visit ClevelandFoundation.org/Response.