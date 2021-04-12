Nine groups receive COVID-19 Rapid Response Funds; three get CARES Act Homeless Taskforce funds

The Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund
announced on Tuesday, April 6 its 11th
cycle of biweekly grants as part of its Phase II efforts to support the Greater Cleveland nonprofit community during the ongoing pandemic.
In total, $803,395 was granted to nine organizations and groups serving Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties. Additionally, $1,860,516 was awarded to three organizations who are working to combat homelessness. These funds come from the Cuyahoga County CARES Act
dollars.
Since the start of Phase II in mid-November, partners have granted nearly $5.8 million.
The latest grant recipients include:
Cleveland Clergy Coalition
: $53,550 to support a transportation program established and operated by a network of faith-based entities to bring residents to the Wolstein Center for their vaccinations.
Comité Mexicano de Cleveland
: $50,000 to provide culturally sensitive COVID-19 vaccination information, transportation vouchers, health education outreach, and cultural programs for Hispanic families in Cuyahoga, Geauga, and Lake counties.
Cudell Improvement Inc.
: $50,000 to fund a critical new position that will help connect neighborhood residents to eviction prevention resources.
Journey Center for Safety and Healing
: $45,000 to provide youth and adults access to trauma therapy services, the demand for which has increased since the start of the pandemic.
Living Truth Center for Better Living Inc.
: $20,950 to provide PPE, basic needs, and food supplies to the most economically vulnerable in East Cleveland.
Love INC of Cuyahoga County
: $20,000 to provide basic needs, personal care items, and direct stipends to support housing and utility assistance.
Mass Vaccination Site Mobilization: $520,000 to coordinate getting residents registered and vaccinated at the COVID-19 mass vaccination site at the Wolstein Center, using the following organizations as hubs in their respective communities: Bellaire Puritas Development Corporation
; Burten, Bell, Carr Development Inc.
; Downtown Cleveland Alliance
; Global Cleveland
; May Dugan Center
; Northeast Ohio Alliance for Hope
; University Circle Inc.
; and University Settlement Inc.
Mommy and Me Too Inc.
: $8,895 to provide basic needs support and wraparound services for moms and pregnant women in recovery.
Nueva Luz Urban Resource Center
: $35,000 to increase facilities and capacity of the legal clinic to support and prevent homelessness among members of the Latinx community and those diagnosed with HIV/AIDS.
Homeless Services Taskforce grants
The Homeless Services Taskforce, an ad hoc subgroup of the Rapid Response Fund, is also working to make investments in the homeless services system leading to long-term, systemic impact on clients and how services are provided.
Investment priorities include those increasing the capacity of the system to provide safe, healthy non-congregate shelter and those supporting rapid movement of clients out of emergency shelter and into stable housing. The Taskforce continues reaching out to system providers to discuss these priorities and invite proposals meeting these goals. Thus far, the taskforce has made three investments totaling more than $1.86 million:
Emerald Development and Economic Network, Inc.
(EDEN): $287,000 to assist the movement of individuals into permanent housing, including the purchase of basic items such as cookware, towels, and bedding.
Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry
(on behalf of the Continuum of Care): $1,214,200 to continue the coordination of hotel rooms to help reduce the likelihood of a COVID-19 outbreak in emergency shelters. It is expected that this initiative will continue at least through the end of 2021.
YWCA Greater Cleveland
: $359,316 to support a secondary women’s shelter to help maintain social distancing, and to support young adults who are homeless—many of whom are aging out of the foster care system— and their transition into stable housing.
The Fund welcomes applications from nonprofits seeking support to address community needs in the areas of basic needs, housing, PPE, testing and vaccination access. Applicants are asked to demonstrate that the program or project will have a direct impact on reducing the spread of COVID-19. The Fund is especially interested in applications that help vulnerable populations access the vaccine.
The second phase of the Rapid Response Fund is currently accepting grant applications from eligible organizations serving Cuyahoga, Lake and/or Geauga counties. The Fund is designed primarily to support human service nonprofits with operational budgets of less than $20 million.
The Fund partners encourage collaborative proposals that involve multiple organizations within similar sectors or neighborhoods working on shared issues.
Grants during Phase II of the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund are awarded every two weeks and will continue for one year. Awards range in size from $5,000 to $100,000, with a maximum grant amount of $100,000 for any nonprofit organization throughout the current cycle ending Oct. 31, 2021. Organizations that were funded during Phase I (between March-July 2020) are eligible to apply for additional funding. Grants are limited to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, groups fiscally sponsored by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, or other charitable organizations able to receive a tax-deductible contribution.
For more information or to donate, visit ClevelandFoundation.org/Response
.