COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund grants more than $900,000 this week to 20 nonprofits

Another round of biweekly grants totaling $908,000 for 20 Cleveland-area nonprofit groups was announced Friday, May 15 by the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund coalition.

The coalition has now granted more than $4.7 million from 85 nonprofit groups and organizations, including individuals and families. The latest recipients are:

Food and shelter

Asian Services in Action, Inc.: $20,000 to provide emergency food assistance, basic needs and small business support for immigrant and refugee populations across the organization’s Northeast Ohio service area.

Bellaire Puritas Development Corporation: $32,000 for the Community Essential Needs Collective, a collaborative effort between Bellaire-Puritas Development Corporation, The Bountiful Basement at Blessed Trinity Church, Neighborhood Family Practice, and St. Paul AME Church Pantry to distribute emergency food resources, public health information and cleaning supplies and emergency assistance to families in the West Park neighborhood.

Burten, Bell, Carr Development, Inc.: $65,000 to prepare and distribute hot meals and care packages containing PPE, hygiene products, and cleaning supplies to homebound residents in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker Square, Buckeye-Woodhill, Central and Kinsman neighborhoods.

Family Pride of Northeast Ohio: $30,000 to support individuals and families throughout Geauga and Lake counties who are clients of this behavioral health organization including access to food, technology, emergency shelter, and housing support, as well as resources for families to keep kids physically and emotionally healthy.

Front Steps Housing and Services: $75,000 for food, supplies and staffing to serve the growing needs of its clients, who are formerly homeless individuals with mental health and substance use disorders.

Greater Collinwood Development Corporation: $16,000 to safely scale up its provision of free food packages to residents in need.

Harvard Community Services Center: $40,000 to serve homebound adults and families across the Lee-Harvard, Miles, and Seville neighborhoods through the mobile delivery of care packages containing food and basic hygiene items.

Lakewood Community Services Center: $34,000 for staffing needed to continue its zero-contact food delivery and distribution system for individuals and families in Lakewood who are facing food insecurity.

MidTown Cleveland: $30,000 for bulk meal purchases from AsiaTown restaurants, providing a direct infusion of business to locally-owned restaurants while serving the needs of food insecure residents.

The Phillis Wheatley Association: $65,000 for staffing, food and other basic supplies to continue to provide meals and critical services to older and disabled adults in the core city of Cleveland.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Salaam Clinic of Cleveland: $25,000 to purchase personal protective and infection control equipment and additional technology resources that will allow the clinic to resume operations providing health care services to the uninsured and underinsured population of Northeast Ohio.

Greater Cleveland Neighborhood Centers Association: $85,000 to support the #Masks4Community project, which will distribute 33,000 kits in Cleveland and East Cleveland neighborhoods. The kits will include a washable mask, safety outdoors coloring sheet, 2020 Census, and election/voting and COVID-19 safety information. The kits will be distributed to essential community locations, including grocery stores, pharmacies, discount stores, and food bank sites.

Vulnerable Populations

Forbes House: $80,000 to help Lake County’s only domestic violence shelter increase capacity to support the growing number of low-income and at-risk families dealing with trauma by providing emergency shelter, mental health counseling and access to technology.

HELP Foundation: $100,000 to continue providing uninterrupted services, including expanded meal delivery, virtual programming, emergency sanitation, and PPE supplies, to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities at more than 20 residential locations.

Kidney Foundation of Ohio: $25,000 to provide medications, transportation support, emergency assistance and patient service programs to those living with kidney disease in Greater Cleveland and Cuyahoga County.

Long Term Care Ombudsman: $13,000 to upgrade existing technology to allow certified staff and volunteers across a five-county footprint to advocate for excellence in long-term care services while nursing homes and other care facilities are closed to outside visitors.

Paralyzed Veterans of America, Buckeye Chapter: $18,000 to provide food, medical supplies and other basic needs to honorably discharged veterans with spinal cord injuries or disease, including Multiple Sclerosis and ALS.

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center: $90,000 to support case management and hotline staff and coordinate new service delivery methods for survivors of rape and sexual abuse.

Ravenwood Mental Health Center: $15,000 to provide emergency food delivery, toiletries, and hygiene products at this community mental health and addiction treatment center serving Geauga County.

United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Cleveland: $50,000 to cover increased staffing expenses due to COVID-19, including 24/7 care at group homes, virtual employment services, tele-education, telehealth, and nursing services for individuals with disabilities.





Overall contributions to the Rapid Response Fund now total more than $8 million from 65 different corporate, civic, and philanthropic partners, including individuals and families across the region. Four new funding partners joined the group in the last two weeks.

The fund is now issuing grants on a bi-weekly basis, with grants to continue through at least June. Frontline nonprofits that have pressing needs related to the COVID-19 crisis response should email the coalition to receive more information about the streamlined funding process.

Donations of any amount are still being accepted and are tax deductible.