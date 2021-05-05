Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund awards more than $438K to eight organizations

The Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund
announced on Tuesday, May 4 its 13th
cycle of biweekly grants as part of its Phase II efforts to support the Greater Cleveland nonprofit community during the ongoing pandemic.
In total, $438,298 was awarded to eight organizations and groups serving Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga counties. Since establishing Phase II in mid-November 2020, the community has now provided more than $7 million to more than 200 frontline organizations during this public health crisis.
The latest grant recipients include:
- Colors+: $15,000 to fund counseling for LGBTQ+ residents in Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga counties who can no longer afford services due to COVID-related unemployment.
- East Cleveland Public Library: $22,000 to continue building modifications for COVID-19 CDC compliance and provision of PPE for the 25,000-plus individuals who use the library.
- Empowering & Strengthening Ohio’s People (ESOP): $100,000 to support the continuation of services including housing stability, direct aid, and rental and financial assistance support for vulnerable populations in Cuyahoga County.
- Enduring the Course: $15,000 to address COVID-related behavioral health needs in Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) communities in Cuyahoga County—specifically supporting parents of children with mental health diagnoses not covered by Medicaid.
- First Tee of Cleveland: $4,000 to support PPE, COVID-19 safety measures, and equipment for ongoing youth programming serving Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga counties.
- Greater Cleveland Congregations: $250,750 to support vaccine pop-up events to provide access to 7,000 at-risk individuals on Cleveland’s east side.
- Phillis Wheatley Association of Cleveland: $25,000 to provide home-delivered meals to older adults in the Central neighborhood,
- University Circle Incorporated: $6,548 to support PPE & COVID-19 safety materials and equipment for summer youth programs in University Circle and surrounding neighborhoods.
Contributions to the second phase of the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund total more than $10.9 million. Funding partners urge other foundations, corporate entities, individuals, and organizations to contribute to the Fund. Donations of any amount are welcomed, and all contributions are tax deductible.
Based upon the charitable structure of the Rapid Response Fund, the second phase is currently accepting grant applications from eligible organizations serving Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga counties. The Fund is designed primarily to support human service nonprofits with operational budgets of less than $20 million.
The Fund partners encourage collaborative proposals that involve multiple organizations within similar sectors or neighborhoods working on shared issues.
Grants during Phase II of the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund are awarded every two weeks and will continue for one year. Awards range in size from $5,000 to a maximum of $100,000 for any nonprofit organization throughout the current cycle ending Oct. 31, 2021. Organizations that were funded during Phase I (between March-July 2020) are eligible to apply for additional funding. Grants are limited to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, groups fiscally sponsored by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, or other charitable organizations able to receive a tax-deductible contribution.
For more information or to donate, visit ClevelandFoundation.org/Response
.