Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund awards more than $78,500 to two organizations

announced today its 14th cycle of biweekly grants as part of its Phase II efforts to support the Greater Cleveland nonprofit community during the ongoing pandemic. In total, $78,500 was granted to a pair of organizations and groups serving Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties. Since the start of Phase II in mid-November, partners have granted nearly $7.1 million.

Neighborhood Connections: $65,000 to support the organization in its role as a Vaccine Access Hub, working with community-based partners to increase vaccine access and uptake

Second Mt. Olive Baptist Church: $13,500 to fund COVID-related staffing positions and technology updates, and to provide PPE and meals to community members