Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund awards more than $78,500 to two organizations

The Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund announced today its 14th cycle of biweekly grants as part of its Phase II efforts to support the Greater Cleveland nonprofit community during the ongoing pandemic. In total, $78,500 was granted to a pair of organizations and groups serving Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties. Since the start of Phase II in mid-November, partners have granted nearly $7.1 million.
The latest round of grant recipients includes:
- Neighborhood Connections: $65,000 to support the organization in its role as a Vaccine Access Hub, working with community-based partners to increase vaccine access and uptake
- Second Mt. Olive Baptist Church: $13,500 to fund COVID-related staffing positions and technology updates, and to provide PPE and meals to community members
The Fund welcomes applications from nonprofits seeking support to address community needs in the areas of basic needs, housing, PPE, testing and vaccination access. Applicants are asked to demonstrate that the program or project will have a direct impact on reducing the spread of COVID-19. The Fund is especially interested in applications that help vulnerable populations access the vaccine.
Contributions to the second phase of the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund total more than $10.9 million. This amount includes a new gift from Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph
. Funding partners urge other foundations, corporate entities, individuals and organizations to contribute to the Fund. Donations of any amount are welcomed, and all contributions are tax deductible.
Based upon the charitable structure of the Rapid Response Fund, the second phase is currently accepting grant applications from eligible organizations serving Cuyahoga, Lake and/or Geauga counties. The Fund is designed primarily to support human service nonprofits with operational budgets of less than $20 million. The Fund partners encourage collaborative proposals that involve multiple organizations within similar sectors or neighborhoods working on shared issues.
Beginning in June, grants during Phase II of the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund will be awarded monthly. The Fund is expected to continue its funding through summer 2021. Awards range in size from $5,000 to $100,000, with a maximum grant amount of $100,000 for any nonprofit organization. Organizations that were funded during Phase I (between March-July 2020) are eligible to apply for additional funding. Grants are limited to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, groups fiscally sponsored by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, or other charitable organizations able to receive a tax-deductible contribution.
For more information or to donate, visit ClevelandFoundation.org/Response
.