Covid-19 Rapid Response Fund divvies up nearly $493,000 among 12 groups this week

A fourth round of weekly grants totaling $492,713 for 12 Cleveland-area nonprofit groups was announced Friday, April 17 by the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund coalition.



The community has now raised more than $7.6 million since the fund was created in March and grantmaking totals now reach nearly $2.8 million to groups in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties. The latest recipients are:

Catholic Charities DioceseFood & Shelter

Community Service Alliance: $15,000 to continue to provide safe and supportive housing, job assistance, and life skills training at four locations on Cleveland’s near west side for men transitioning to independence and self-sufficiency from poverty, homelessness and addiction.

Comprehensive Basic Needs

Catholic Charities Diocese of Cleveland: $91,240 for mental health services through new telemedicine and telemeeting models, while increasing food distribution and rent assistance to at-risk populations in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties.

Disabilities

Linking Employment, Abilities & Potential (LEAP): $50,000 to facilitate individual telephonic and video peer support, and online programs such as recreation, youth transition and community education training for persons with disabilities in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties.

Koinonia Homes, Inc.: $50,000 to hire and train up to 100 direct support professionals to provide assistance with personal hygiene, bathing, dressing, preparing and consuming meals for clients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities across Northeast Ohio and to support its current direct support professionals.

Youth/Education

Boys Hope Girls Hope of Northeastern Ohio: $20,000 to support the organization’s weekly grocery box delivery service, including HopeWork kits to provide hands-on enrichment and literacy programming that fill the educational gaps for youth and families in Cuyahoga County.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD): $50,000 to support the 3,000 unsheltered students with hygiene kits and grocery store gift cards to help secure weekend meals and essential household items.

Other Vulnerable Populations

Birthing Beautiful Communities: $59,000 to provide housing assistance, food delivery, and birth kits for expectant mothers, as well as essential items to low-income women in Cuyahoga County.

Jordan Community Resource Center: $20,000 to help women who are victims of human trafficking and substance use residing in its recovery houses stay safe from contracting the virus and stay connected to their children, support services and therapy via online options.

LGBTQ Community Center of Greater Cleveland: $45,023 to help provide food assistance, transportation, social-emotional support via virtual community group meetings and programming, virtual wellness options, street outreach, and legal referrals and advocacy for the LGBTQ population in Greater Cleveland.

Nueva Luz Urban Resource Center: $29,700 to create a mobile food pantry for the organization’s HIV/AIDS clients in Cuyahoga County, and to continue to monitor, assess, and assist them with their medical, housing, and legal needs.

Ohio City Inc.: $40,000 to disinfect and sterilize 13 emergency bathroom and handwashing stations that were set up to serve unsheltered individuals in downtown Cleveland and on the near west side, while also providing shower availability for individuals.

Senior Citizen Resources, Inc.: $22,750 to provide meals, transportation and personal hygiene supplies for high-risk homebound seniors in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Overall contributions to the Rapid Response Fund now total more than $7.6 million from 61 different corporate, civic and philanthropic partners, including individuals and families across the region. Ten new funding partners joined the group in the last week.

Weekly grants are expected to continue through at least June. Frontline nonprofits that have pressing needs related to the COVID-19 crisis response should email the coalition to receive more information about the streamlined funding process.

Donations of any amount are still being accepted and are tax deductible.