Break out your toe-tapping shoes for free Latin jazz concert this weekend

Wednesday, July 13, 2022
For 16 years, the Roberto Ocasio Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in Strongsville dedicated to educating the youth on music—especially Latin jazz— has been growing its summer music program with a summer Latin Jazz Camp for young musicians in grades eight through 12.

The weeklong camp wraps up this Friday, July 15 and culminates with a free Latin music concert at Case Western Reserve University’s Harkness Chapel.

The students, as well as CWRU music department faculty and graduate students, and guest musicians, will take the stage this Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m. and will be directed by New York Grammy Award-nominated Jazz, Afro-Cuban, and Latin-American recording artist and teaching percussionist Bobby Sanabria

The free concert is open to the public in Harkness Chapel, 11200 Bellflower Road, on Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m. Masks are required. The concert will also be livestreamed.

For more information, call the Roberto Ocasio Foundation, (440) 666-9782. 
 

