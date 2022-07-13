Break out your toe-tapping shoes for free Latin jazz concert this weekend

For 16 years, the Roberto Ocasio Foundation
, a nonprofit organization based in Strongsville dedicated to educating the youth on music—especially Latin jazz—
has been growing its summer music program with a summer Latin Jazz Camp for young musicians in grades eight through 12.
The weeklong camp wraps up this Friday, July 15 and culminates with a free Latin music concert
at Case Western Reserve University’s Harkness Chapel
.
The students, as well as CWRU music department faculty and graduate students, and guest musicians, will take the stage this Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m. and will be directed by New York Grammy Award-nominated Jazz, Afro-Cuban, and Latin-American recording artist and teaching percussionist Bobby Sanabria
.
The free concert is open to the public in Harkness Chapel, 11200 Bellflower Road, on Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m. Masks are required. The concert will also be livestreamed
.
For more information, call the Roberto Ocasio Foundation, (440) 666-9782.