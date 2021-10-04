Hope marches on: Salvation Army opens registration for holiday assistance

The Salvation Army Greater Cleveland
will keep hope marching on for thousands of children and families in need this holiday season. Families who have children 12 years of age and younger and need help this upcoming Christmas seasons are invited to register for assistance
at a Cleveland Salvation Army Corps Community Center.
After registering for the program, families will receive an assigned date and time to receive toys and food to prepare a Christmas meal.
Last year, the Christmas distribution program helped more than 1,972 families and provided toys to 4,636 children.
Registration begins today, Monday, Oct. 4 and runs through thru Friday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Registrants must provide a driver’s license government-issued photo I.D.; a birth certificate or current medical benefit card for each child 12 years old and younger in the household; and copies of County benefits, Heap application, and school records.
To register, call the nearest Corps Community Center:
- The Salvation Army East Cleveland Corps: 1507 Doan Ave. East Cleveland, (216) 249-4334
- The Salvation Army Miles Park Corps: 4139 E. 93rd Street, Cleveland, (216) 341-1640
- The Salvation Army Ohio City Corps: 4402 Clark Ave., Cleveland, (216) 631-1515
- The Salvation Army Temple Corps: 17625 Grovewood Ave., Cleveland, (216) 692-1388
- The Salvation Army West Park Corps: 12645 Lorain Ave., Cleveland, (216) 252-3593
Distribution of Christmas items will be from Dec. 17 through Dec. 23, depending on the location where families registered.
To make a donation to help the Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland serve families this holiday season, or for more information, call (216) 861-8185 or visit the web site
.