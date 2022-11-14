SoCo Tahini and Anti-Defamation League partner to fight hate

Dana Harary, cofounder of SoCo Tahini
, takes pride in producing a premium, authentic tahini
. But she and cofounders Yonatan Sela and Goni Light also say they believe that food has the power to bring people together and build bridges between communities.
Currently, the founders are using tahini to help end hate and antisemitism.
SoCo, which stands for Seeds of Collaboration, and the Anti-Defamation League
(ADL) have joined forces to fight all forms of hate—one jar of Tahini at a time.
During the month of November, SoCo Tahini will donate 30% of sales of three items or more to ADL.
“I’m extremely proud of this powerful partnership, especially at a time when it’s more important than ever to join together in ways that draw attention away from hate,” said Harary in a statement. “Our shared vision will educate and empower the community. And if people can eat delicious Tahini in the meantime, that’s just an added bonus.”
James Pasch, ADL Cleveland regional director, says this promotion is a great way to fight hate. “We value our partnership with SoCo Tahini, and we are grateful to work with them to combat hate,” he said in a statement. “During a time when antisemitism—and all forms of hate—are on the rise, we know that many people are asking how they can join the fight against hate and extremism.”
To join the war on hate, shop at SoCo
and use code ADL at checkout through Wednesday, Nov. 30.