Bartender earns contest victory, Ukrainian support with her espresso martini

Stolichnaya

Stoli Espresso Martini. In March, Cleveland Independents , a

restaurants, partnered with Stoli Group to host a month-long local bartender competition for the best cocktail using one the 16 varieties of Stoli vodka. Bartenders from around Northeast Ohio submitted their concoctions in response. Patrons at participating Cleveland Independents member restaurants could then cast their votes for their favorite cocktail.

On Monday, April 4, bartender Angela Campanella learned that her espresso martini at Cut 151Supper Club , a modern American supper club in Beachwood, was not only the perfect cocktail to pair with the restaurant’s prime rib specialty, it also won the most votes in the competition.

Campanella uses Stoli Vanil, Concerto barley and coffee liqueur, Godiva dark chocolate liqueur, and freshly brewed espresso to craft her cocktail, and she says it’s always a hit.

“I always use Stoli Vanil in my espresso martinis, and it’s a number-one seller,” she says. “People go nuts for it.”

Campanella won $500 for her prized cocktail and $500 will be donated in her name to World Central Kitchen , which has been recently working to feed people in Ukraine,

Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Moldova.

Angela Campanella “I’m happy to be able to have such a large donation be put in my name,” says Campanella, who ensures her customers that Cut 151’s espresso martini will be on the menu for a while.





Stoli group continues to Former Red the Steakhouse Beachwood and Moxie owner Brad Friedlander opened Cut 151 Supper Club in the former Red space on Richmond Road in Beachwood.Stoli group continues to raise funds to support the people of Ukraine.