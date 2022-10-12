A hard fall: StoneWater Rustic Grill creates new cocktail, Cleveland Spiked Apple Cider

the StoneWater Rustic Grill in Highland Heights has debuted its classic holiday drink to warm the body and soul last winter with Cleveland Glögg —the Swedish version of a spiced mulled tawny port with orange peel, cloves, and cardamom and served warm with golden raisins and cinnamon sticks—the seasonal cocktail was so popular the staff decided to start working on a new seasonal cocktail. When

So, just in time for the crisp autumn air, and the crunch of newly fallen leaves on the ground, the Rustic Grill is now offering Cleveland Spiked Apple Cider.

To savor the season the warm spiked cider—made with vodka, white wine, apple cider, and spices—will warm the body and soul.

“We made the spiked cider last year and served it in the restaurant,” says Rustic Grill executive chef Kathryn Neidus. “It was so popular we wanted to expand and bottle it so people could enjoy at home.”

In addition to enjoying a glass of the cider at the Rustic Grill for $10, patrons can buy a 750ml bottle of the spiked cider for $24, heat a mug of the drink on the stovetop or in the microwave, and warm up to the season.

“There's so many gatherings in the fall—Halloween, football games, tailgating,” says Neidus. “It's the perfect pre-made cocktail. You can gift it or enjoy it yourself.”

A bottle of Cleveland Spiked Apple Cider can be purchased online and then picked up at StoneWater One Club Drive, Highland Heights. For more information, call (440) 461-4653 or email the staff

A bottle of Cleveland Spiked Apple Cider is 750ml, 12.9% abv and is $24 a bottle. There is a 10% discount for purchasing a case of six bottles.