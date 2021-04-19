#StreetsofCLE: Snapshot on Pearl Road

Bob Perkoski | Monday, April 19, 2021
FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski has traveled the streets of Cleveland for the past decade—shooting for FreshWater and keeping his eyes peeled and camera ready at a high speed shutter for interesting people and places along the way.

In this new series, #StreetsofCLE compiles some frozen moments that capture everyday life on the streets of Cleveland—offering up a slice of life to ponder the circumstances and destinations of these Clevelanders.

Read more articles by Bob Perkoski.

In addition to his work for Fresh Water, Bob Perkoski is the official photographer for LAND studio and Cleveland Burlesque. He recently published a book of his photos Rust Belt Burlesque. He's had work published in other books like LGBTQ Cleveland by Ken Schneck, Rust Belt Chic: The Cleveland AnthologyRust Belt Chic: The Pittsburgh Anthology and Moon Cleveland by Douglas Trattner. Previously he was co-founder/art director for Balanced Living Magazine. His substantial portfolio includes news coverage, portraiture, commercial imagery and fine art. Perkoski's first solo show, These Walks of Life premiered in December 2016 in Negative Space Gallery. Visit Perkoski Photography for complete profile information.   Originally from Conneaut, Ohio, Perkoski now lives close to the city in Parma. He has been Fresh Water's managing photographer since the publication's September 2010 inception.   

