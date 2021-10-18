StreetsofCLE: Snapshot in Gordon Square

Detroit Avenue in Gordon Square Bob Perkoski

FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski has traveled the streets of Cleveland for the past decade—shooting for FreshWater and keeping his eyes peeled and camera ready at a high speed shutter for interesting people and places along the way.



In this series, #StreetsofCLE compiles some frozen moments that capture everyday life on the streets of Cleveland—offering up a slice of life to ponder the circumstances and destinations of these Clevelanders.