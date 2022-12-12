Bob Perkoski

#StreetsofCLE: Snapshot on Pearl Road in Brooklyn Centre

Bob Perkoski | Monday, December 12, 2022
FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski has traveled the streets of Cleveland for the past decade—shooting for FreshWater and keeping his eyes peeled and camera ready at a high speed shutter for interesting people and places along the way.

In this series, #StreetsofCLE compiles some frozen moments that capture everyday life on the streets of Cleveland—offering up a slice of life to ponder the circumstances and destinations of these Clevelanders.

Related Tags

#StreetsofCLE 

Recommended Content

Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.