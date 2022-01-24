StreetsofCLE: Snapshot in the snow

W 25th Street in the Clark - Fulton Neighborhood Bob Perkoski

FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski has traveled the streets of Cleveland for the past decade—shooting for FreshWater and keeping his eyes peeled and camera ready at a high speed shutter for interesting people and places along the way.



In this series, #StreetsofCLE compiles some frozen moments that capture everyday life on the streets of Cleveland—offering up a slice of life to ponder the circumstances and destinations of these Clevelanders.