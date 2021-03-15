Bob Perkoski

#StreetsofCLE: Snapshot of West 6th Street on St. Patrick's day

Bob Perkoski | Monday, March 15, 2021
FreshWater managing photographer Bob Perkoski has traveled the streets of Cleveland for the past decade—shooting for FreshWater and keeping his eyes peeled and camera ready at a high speed shutter for interesting people and places along the way.

In this new series, #StreetsofCLE compiles some frozen moments that capture everyday life on the streets of Cleveland—offering up a slice of life to ponder the circumstances and destinations of these Clevelanders.

Related Tags

#StreetsofCLE 

Recommended Content

Signup for Email Alerts
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.