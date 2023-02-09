It’s Super Saturday during Downtown Cleveland Alliance’s Winterland

FreshWater Staff | Thursday, February 9, 2023
As Winterland (formerly Winterfest) continues through the month of February, this weekend the Downtown Cleveland Alliance (DCA) is hosting Super Saturday this coming Saturday, Feb.11, with dozens of events and activities planned throughout downtown Cleveland.

Additionally, DCA is sponsoring free trolley service from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. for Ice Fest, Residential Tours, Bright Nights, and other activities—providing looping drop-offs and pick-ups at 30-minute intervals at Playhouse Square, North Coast Harbor, the West 6th Street and St. Clair Avenue intersection, Tower City Center, and East 4th Street.

Super Saturday Winterland events include:

Ice Fest at North Coast Harbor, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Pre-Fest Hot Cocoa 5K + One mile, 10 a.m. 
  • Family activities include a scavenger hunt, to-go crafts, and story time.
  • Ice Bar specialty cocktails presented by Nuevo, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Fire & Ice Tower + Fire performers start at 5:30 p.m.   
Valentine’s Skate + Date at Public Square Skating Rink, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.          Love in the Land Valentine’s Day party at Tower City Center, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.Downtown Cleveland Alliance’s LIVE #dtCLE tours, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.Downtown Cleveland Alliance’s  Bright Nights at US Bank Plaza, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Cozy fire pit pop-ups with $5 winter cocktails, beer, s’mores kits, music, and festive lights to provide a “backyard” experience to complement a fun Saturday night Downtown.
Additional downtown events this Saturday include the Cleveland Winter Beerfest at the Cleveland Convention Center from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.; and at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Cleveland Monsters play the Belleville Senators at 1 p.m. and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m.

