It’s Super Saturday during Downtown Cleveland Alliance’s Winterland

Skate and Date at Public Square Courtesy of Downtown Cleveland Alliance

Bright Nights at Winterland Courtesy of Downtown Cleveland Alliance

WinterLand continues with Super Saturday on February 11th, featuring dozens of interactive events and activities throughout Downtown. Downtown Cleveland Courtesy of Downtown Cleveland Alliance

Super Saturday Winterland events include:

Ice Fest at North Coast Harbor, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pre-Fest Hot Cocoa 5K + One mile, 10 a.m.

Family activities include a scavenger hunt, to-go crafts, and story time.

Ice Bar specialty cocktails presented by Nuevo , 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fire & Ice Tower + Fire performers start at 5:30 p.m.

Valentine’s Skate + Date at Public Square Skating Rink, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Save $4 at the Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink (normally $12 with skate rental included). People aged 21 and older will receive a $10 off JACK Cleveland Casino buffet voucher for same-day dining.

Love in the Land Valentine’s Day party at Tower City Center , 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Featuring the Ensemble Mercury with vocalist Mrs. Jessie James .

Ballroom dance demonstrations featuring Fred Astaire Dance Studio.

Giveaways, a photo-booth, sweetheart candy bar, and a paint-n-sip station.

LIVE #dtCLE tours

Residential tours along historic Euclid Avenue

Game day-themed snacks and drinks

Tickets available for purchase on WinterLandCLE.com

Downtown Cleveland Alliance’s Bright Nights at US Bank Plaza, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cozy fire pit pop-ups with $5 winter cocktails, beer, s’mores kits, music, and festive lights to provide a “backyard” experience to complement a fun Saturday night Downtown.