It’s Super Saturday during Downtown Cleveland Alliance’s Winterland

Focus Areas
#PeopleofCLE
#StreetsofCLE
Arts + Culture
Cleveland Masterworks
Connecting the Dots
Culinary Crisis
Design + Build
Diversity + Inclusion
Education
Entrepreneurs + Innovators
Green Space + Parks
Health + Wellness
Local Food Economy
Move to Cleveland
Outdoor Recreation
Placemaking + Neighborhoods
Rascals and Rogues
Regional Economy
Social Change
Sustainability + Environment
Technology
Transportation
Neighborhoods
AsiaTown/St. Clair Superior
Buckeye
Campus District
Central/Kinsman
Clark Fulton
Cleveland Heights
Detroit Shoreway
Downtown
Edgewater & Cudell
Emerging Neighborhoods
Euclid
Fairfax
Garden Valley
Glenville
Goodrich-Kirtland Park
Hough
La Villa Hispana
Lakewood
Little Italy
MidTown
Mount Pleasant
Ohio City
Old Brooklyn
Playhouse Square
Shaker Heights
Shaker Square & Larchmere
Short Vincent
Slavic Village
Stockyards
The Flats
Tremont
Union Miles
University Circle
Waterloo & Collinwood
West Park & Kamm's Corners
Stories
All
Features
Breaking Ground
Street Level
Buzz
Archives
Innovation News
Development News
Series & Events
Series
Art.Culture.Connection.
CLE Means We
Cleveland Clinic COVID-19
Community Development Connection
Connecting The Dots
Environmental Justice
First Suburbs: A Closer Look
FreshFaces
Global Cleveland
Grassroots Success
May Dugan
Microlending Success
Ohio Civics Essential
On The Ground
On The Ground: Euclid
On The Ground: Fairfax
On The Ground: La Villa Hispana
On The Ground: Old Brooklyn
People, Planet, Progress
Roots of Change
Tools for Talent
Projects & Events
Cleveland’s Hottest Festivals - powered by CAC
Sustainable Cleveland Projects
Toggle navigation
Focus Areas
#PeopleofCLE
#StreetsofCLE
Arts + Culture
Cleveland Masterworks
Connecting the Dots
Culinary Crisis
Design + Build
Diversity + Inclusion
Education
Entrepreneurs + Innovators
Green Space + Parks
Health + Wellness
Local Food Economy
Move to Cleveland
Outdoor Recreation
Placemaking + Neighborhoods
Rascals and Rogues
Regional Economy
Social Change
Sustainability + Environment
Technology
Transportation
Neighborhoods
AsiaTown/St. Clair Superior
Buckeye
Campus District
Central/Kinsman
Clark Fulton
Cleveland Heights
Detroit Shoreway
Downtown
Edgewater & Cudell
Emerging Neighborhoods
Euclid
Fairfax
Garden Valley
Glenville
Goodrich-Kirtland Park
Hough
La Villa Hispana
Lakewood
Little Italy
MidTown
Mount Pleasant
Ohio City
Old Brooklyn
Playhouse Square
Shaker Heights
Shaker Square & Larchmere
Short Vincent
Slavic Village
Stockyards
The Flats
Tremont
Union Miles
University Circle
Waterloo & Collinwood
West Park & Kamm's Corners
Stories
All
Features
Breaking Ground
Street Level
Buzz
Archives
Innovation News
Development News
Series & Events
Series
Art.Culture.Connection.
CLE Means We
Cleveland Clinic COVID-19
Community Development Connection
Connecting The Dots
Environmental Justice
First Suburbs: A Closer Look
FreshFaces
Global Cleveland
Grassroots Success
May Dugan
Microlending Success
Ohio Civics Essential
On The Ground
On The Ground: Euclid
On The Ground: Fairfax
On The Ground: La Villa Hispana
On The Ground: Old Brooklyn
People, Planet, Progress
Roots of Change
Tools for Talent
Projects & Events
Cleveland’s Hottest Festivals - powered by CAC
Sustainable Cleveland Projects
About
Contact
It’s Super Saturday during Downtown Cleveland Alliance’s Winterland
FreshWater Staff
|
Thursday, February 9, 2023
Share
WinterLand continues with Super Saturday on February 11th, featuring dozens of interactive events and activities throughout Downtown. Downtown Cleveland
Courtesy of Downtown Cleveland Alliance
Bright Nights at Winterland
Courtesy of Downtown Cleveland Alliance
Skate and Date at Public Square
Courtesy of Downtown Cleveland Alliance
Courtesy of Downtown Cleveland Alliance
As
Winterland
(formerly Winterfest) continues through the month of February, this weekend the
Downtown Cleveland Alliance
(DCA) is hosting
Super Saturday
this coming Saturday, Feb.11, with dozens of events and activities planned throughout downtown Cleveland.
Additionally, DCA is sponsoring free trolley service from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. for
Ice Fest
, Residential Tours,
Bright Nights
, and other activities—providing looping drop-offs and pick-ups at 30-minute intervals at
Playhouse Square
,
North Coast Harbor
, the West 6
th
Street and St. Clair Avenue intersection,
Tower City Center
, and
East 4
th
Street
.
Super Saturday Winterland events include:
Ice Fest at North Coast Harbor, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pre-Fest Hot Cocoa 5K + One mile, 10 a.m.
Family activities include a scavenger hunt, to-go crafts, and story time.
Ice Bar specialty cocktails presented by
Nuevo
, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Fire & Ice Tower + Fire performers start at 5:30 p.m.
Valentine’s Skate + Date at Public Square Skating Rink, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Save $4 at the
Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink
(normally $12 with skate rental included). People aged 21 and older will receive a $10 off
JACK Cleveland Casino
buffet voucher for same-day dining.
Love in the Land Valentine’s Day party at Tower City Center
, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Featuring the
Ensemble Mercury
with vocalist Mrs. Jessie James .
Ballroom dance demonstrations featuring
Fred Astaire Dance Studio
.
Giveaways, a photo-booth, sweetheart candy bar, and a paint-n-sip station.
Downtown Cleveland Alliance’s
LIVE #dtCLE tours
,
3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Residential tours along historic Euclid Avenue
Game day-themed snacks and drinks
Tickets available for purchase
on WinterLandCLE.com
Downtown Cleveland Alliance’s
Bright Nights
at US Bank Plaza, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cozy fire pit pop-ups with $5 winter cocktails, beer, s’mores kits, music, and festive lights to provide a “backyard” experience to complement a fun Saturday night Downtown.
Additional downtown events this Saturday include the
Cleveland Winter Beerfest
at the
Cleveland Convention Center
from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.; and at
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
, the
Cleveland Monsters
play the Belleville Senators at 1 p.m. and the
Cleveland Cavaliers
play the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m.
Share
Related Tags
Move to Cleveland
,
Placemaking + Neighborhoods
Recommended Content
Across Our Network
Brewery boom
Source: The Helm Sandusky
Brittany Knopp’s history-making head coach role with Mid-Michigan Raptors hockey team
Source: Epicenter - Mount Pleasant
Allergen awareness is always on the menu at Alcona Brew Haus
Source: Rural Innovation Exchange
Voices of Youth: Ypsi young people roll up their sleeves to clean up litter in their community
Source: Concentrate
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
#PeopleofCLE
Health + Wellness
#StreetsofCLE
Local Food Economy
Arts + Culture
Move to Cleveland
Cleveland Masterworks
Outdoor Recreation
Connecting the Dots
Placemaking + Neighborhoods
Culinary Crisis
Rascals and Rogues
Design + Build
Regional Economy
Diversity + Inclusion
Social Change
Education
Sustainability + Environment
Entrepreneurs + Innovators
Technology
Green Space + Parks
Transportation
About FreshWater
Cleveland Links
Contact Us
Have a Tip?
Newsletter Signup
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.