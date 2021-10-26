Local restaurants to give guests a Taste of Slavic Village at annual event this week

The 13th
annual Taste of Slavic Village
will happen, in person, tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Bohemian National Hall
. Local restauranteurs will give guests a taste of what they have to offer—from traditional Polish food to sandwiches and desserts.
There will be live music from multiple bands, the raffling off of 30 baskets totaling more than $7,000 worth of goods, a 50/50 raffle, and a wine pull.
All funds from the Taste of Slavic Village will go to University Settlement’s work toward serving youth, seniors, and families in the neighborhood where there is a 46% poverty rate and childhood poverty is at 62%.
Last year, University Settlement served more than 203,000 meals, delivered 1,570 meals to homebound seniors while also providing transportation and installed computers and hotspots in 50 homes while teaching 110 seniors about technology; and helped people with work readiness, benefits, and case management needs.
Taste of Slavic Village makes this work possible for University Settlement while also providing a fun community event.
Tickets
start at $75 per person, $135 for a VIP ticket; $700 for a table of 10 and up to $1,300 for a VIP table of 10. Donors can sponsor a community member’s attendance for $75.
Taste of Slavic Village runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Bohemian National Hall, 4939 Broadway Ave. Click here to purchase tickets
.