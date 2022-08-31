Taste of the Browns returns to benefit Greater Cleveland Food Bank

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank
and the Cleveland Browns
will tackle hunger in Northeast Ohio at the 24th
annual Taste of the Browns
on Monday, Sep. 12 at FirstEnergy Stadium
.
The event is the major fundraiser for the Food Bank, which is the region’s largest hunger relief organization—raising more than $2.8 million in recent years, which each dollar providing three nutritious meals from the Food Bank. In 2019, the event raised more than $309,000, providing over 1.2 million meals for hungry men, women, and children in six local counties.
Cleveland Browns all-pro guard Joel Bitonio, Browns legend wide receiver and return specialist Josh Cribbs, and chef Rocco Whalen of Fahrenheit will be honorary co-chairs of the event. They will be joined by other Cleveland Browns players and alumni to raise awareness and funds for local Northeast Ohio families.
This year’s Taste of the Browns r features restaurants such as including Corleone’s Ristorante & Bar
, Antica
, Fahrenheit
, and Collision Bend Brewing Company
.
“For 24 years, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and the Cleveland Browns have partnered to help ensure our community has the nutritious food they need,” Food Bank president and CEO Kristin Warzocha said in a statement. “The community’s consistent participation and support has been a leading factor of the event’s success.”
A silent auction will be held throughout the evening to benefit the Food Bank. The auction opens online Tuesday, Sep. 6, with bidding continuing online and in-person until the conclusion of Taste of the Browns event.
Highlights of this year’s auction include:
- Two home game tickets against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sep. 22
- Four Cleveland Cavaliers lower-bowl center-court tickets with pre-game warm up access and one East Garage parking pass
- Myles Garrett autographed helmet
- Nick Chubb autographed jersey
- Joe Thomas autographed football
- Five course dinner for six with vintage wine pairings at EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute and a behind the scenes tour with owner Brandon Chrostowski
The event will be in the 7UP City Club at FirstEnergy Stadium from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, Sep. 12. General admission tickets are $200 and VIP tickets are $300.
Tickets include food and beverages, a complimentary souvenir glass and valet parking. The VIP Lounge features exclusive food and beverage tastings, along with having first access to Cleveland Browns players and alumni. All proceeds benefit the Food Bank.
All guests must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or provide a negative test within 72 hours of the event. For more event information or to order tickets, click here
or call (216) 738-2139.
Since its inception, Taste of the NFL
has raised more than $26 million, which has provided over 200 million meals for men, women and children throughout our country. 100% of proceeds raised go directly to supporting food banks in each of the 32 NFL cities.