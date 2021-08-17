Salvation Army of East Cleveland, Team Cribbs Foundation partner to ready kids for school year

The Salvation Army of East Cleveland
and Team Cribbs Foundation
will be hosting a free neighborhood event today, Tuesday, Aug. 17, to ensure that children in the community are prepared both physically and mentally for the upcoming school year.
This event, which includes outdoor games, food, music, and activities for kids in intended to provide kids in kindergarten through eighth grade with essential tools that will help them inside and outside of the classroom.
The Salvation Army of East Cleveland partners with Team Cribbs Foundation
Josh Cribbs, former Cleveland Browns Pro Bowler, will be onsite to distribute backpacks filled with school supplies. Majors Brian and Christine Glasco of the Salvation Army of East Cleveland will also be there.
The event will be held at The Salvation Army of East Cleveland Corps, 1507 Doan Avenue, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Team Cribbs Foundation, founded by 10-year NFL Cleveland Browns veteran and 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee Josh Cribbs, is based on Cribbs’ belief that to help children and families grow the foundation can provide hand up and change a life.
The foundation hosts back-to-school events, Thanksgiving turkey distributions, and an annual Christmas dinner in East Cleveland, among other events.