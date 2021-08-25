The May partners with ROOST Apartment Hotel to host extended stay guests

Detroit-based Bedrock
yesterday, Tuesday, Aug. 24 announced that it will partner with ROOST Apartment Hotel
to introduce a long-term stay hotel at The May
, 200 Euclid Ave.
ROOST, a hospitality concept known for bridging a boutique hotel with apartment-style living, will span three floors of the iconic May Company building
and include 62 studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments of the 307 traditional apartments at The May.
Available for any preferred duration, all extended-stay hotel guest suites will have the same high-end features at all of the May apartments, like stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, in-unit washers/dryers. Amenities, including 24/7 security, a three-story open-air atrium, panoramic rooftop terrace, state-of-the-art fitness center, a makerspace, covered interior parking—as well as the May’s many amenities—are also included.
Bedrock CEO Kofi Bonner said in a statement that the ROOST concept is new to Cleveland and the May will offer amenities to professionals and leisure travelers who need to stay for longer periods.
The apartments have contemporary furnishings, antique elements, custom lighting, and unique artwork, as well as a coffee concierge and in-apartment artisanal coffee program, a bike share program, a 24-hour concierge desk, a fitness center, a co-working space, and on-site housekeeping and maintenance services.
ROOST Cleveland will be operated by Method Co.
, a Philadelphia-based hospitality company, and Method Studios, the group’s in-house design firm, will oversee the decor and furnishings of the apartments.
ROOST Cleveland is just one component of the overall May development, which already features a growing residential community within its 307 existing apartments. The property maintains space for future retail and restaurant tenants, and existing tenants such as Taco Bell, Pura Vida, and Cuyahoga Community College.
Bedrock bought the 1915 May Company building in 2017, which had been sitting mostly vacant until the company launched an extensive historic restoration of the property, seeking to restore its most definitive features—such as the iconic pediment clock and terra cotta façade.
The May re-opened as an apartment building in August 2020.