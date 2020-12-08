Inching up: University Settlement The Rising project edges closer to goal with latest donation

NRP Group Breaks Ground on 5115 at The Rising, a multifamily property in Cleveland's Broadway-Slavic Village Neighborhood. Courtesy of NRP Group

In October, the University Settlement launched the first part of its $20 million Slavic Village “Broadway Rising” revitalization plan— beginning with NRP Group’s groundbreaking of the mixed-use, mixed-income multifamily housing development known as 5115 at The Rising.

In just two months, University Settlement has already raised almost two-thirds of its $5 million goal for the building—with a $400,000 grant from the George Gund Foundation coming in this week. University Settlement executive director Earl Pike says the organization has now raised $3.25 million toward its goal.



“Given a global pandemic, [it] is pretty encouraging,” he says.



Third Federal Foundation provided the leadership gift funding at $1.15 million, says Pike, followed by a $225,000 from the Higley Fund of the Cleveland Foundation, and funds from other various donors.



