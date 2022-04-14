First 2022 Towpath Trilogy event draws nearly 600 runners

You know running season has started in Northeast Ohio when Canalway
(formerly known as Canalway Partners) kicks off its annual Towpath Trilogy Race Series
.
Well, that kickoff occurred last Sunday, April 10, with the Towpath Half Marathon and Five Mile Race at the Cleveland Metroparks Ohio & Erie Canal Reservation
in Cuyahoga Heights.
Runners and onlookers gathered at the Metroparks reservation in the early morning hours last weekend, enjoying perfect running weather for the 595 participants in the half marathon and five-mile race.
The top three overall half marathon winners in the men’s category were:
Andy Feltman,
Akron, 1:15:13.00
Luke Grau,
Canton, 1:15:22.79
Jamison Brickner, Lakemore, 1:18:22.52
The top three overall half marathon winners in the women’s category were:
Andrea Klima,
Independence, 1:26:04.94
Meryl Haring,
Shaker Heights,1:26:40.84
Joanna Consiglio,
North Royalton, 1:26:39.59
The top overall winners in the five-mile race include:
Rick Bement of Avon Lake
Christian Jenkins of Cuyahoga Falls
Kadin Engle of Independence, Kentucky
Lindsey Fascione of Bay Village
Click here
to see a full list of all runners.
Canalway Partners is a non-profit cultural heritage organization that serves as a catalyst for projects and programs within the Ohio & Erie Canalway National Heritage Area, and participation in the Towpath Trilogy directly supports the activation of the Towpath Trail, Canal Basin Park, and dozens of projects within the Ohio & Erie Canalway National Heritage Area, projects that make our community stronger and more vibrant.
.
The second Towpath Trilogy event is the Towpath Twilight Ten-Ten on June 17—featuring new 10 mile, 10k and 5k courses through the newest sections of the Towpath Trail in Tremont including Camp Cleveland, the Towpath Mounds, and providing sweeping views of the Cuyahoga River Valley.
The Towpath Trilogy conclude on Oct. 8 with the Towpath Marathon
.