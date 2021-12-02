Equity on Display: Urban League to highlight success stories in its empowerment efforts

Dedicated to its mission to enable African Americans and other minorities to develop and realize their potential, the Urban League of Greater Cleveland
(ULGC) has worked over its 104-year history to mitigate the issues of housing discrimination, limited access to employment, quality education and poor landlord-tenant relations in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County.
While the ULGC struggled for a time in the mid-2000s, it has continued this mission through education, research, advocacy, and provision of services.
Ordell Tyson
And, by the end of 2020, the organization had achieved its two-year strategic plan “for funders, civic/corporate leaders and the broad community to recognize the ULGC as the preeminent empowerment organization in Greater Cleveland for African Americans and other minorities.”
Each year, the Urban League’s Equity On Display (EOD) event serves as its largest fundraiser. This year, the ULGC decided to highlight who they are and what they do on a larger stage—in a video, “All Things Urban League” that will air tonight, Thursday, Dec. 2 on WKYC Channel 3
. The event will also stream on the WKYC website
.
The program highlights ULGC’s three focus areas—workforce development
; the Entrepreneurship Center
; and education and youth development
in Cleveland. The program will feature the stories of seven people who received assistance through the Entrepreneurship Center and Workforce Development.
“During the show, you will hear less from me, and more from your friends and neighbors,” says Marsha A. Mockabee, ULGC president and CEO. “The goal of Thursday’s broadcast is two-fold: Acquaint new audiences with our programs and services and showcase the power of our programs and services in the lives of individuals.”
Mary Johnson
Three of the people featured in “All Things Urban League” are:
Althea Young
:
An entrepreneur and owner of a customizable apparel company in Great Northern Mall.
One of the programs that was especially helpful was “Becoming Bankable.”
Ordell Tyson
:
A laborer who used soft skills training through the workforce development program that gave him coaching on writing an effective resume; training on how to interview; developing an elevator pitch; time management, developing positive attitude; and communication skills.
Mary Johnson
:
An entrepreneur who in 2015 launched Vitimin Kandie
, while sells cold pressed juices, vegetarian supplements, all natural herbs & teas, and healthy meals
in GlenVillage
in the Detroit Shoreway.
In the program, Mockabee will also present The Steven Minter Legacy Award
to Carole Hoover for her work as a lifelong champion of human rights. The former president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Growth Association
and civil rights and civic leader, philanthropist and Northeast Ohio businesses supporter.
Steve Minter, president and CEO of the Cleveland Foundation
, died in 2019
and it was discovered that he had established the Legacy Fund.