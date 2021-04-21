Learn the facts: WOVU hosts experts to answer questions about getting COVID-19 vaccines

Are you still putting off getting COVID-19 vaccination? Worried about side effects, or think that scientists rushed the development? Or perhaps you have other questions about getting the shot.
Well, Medworks
is partnering with WOVU 95.9 FM
radio, Burten, Bell, Carr Development
, Greater Cleveland Congregations
, and Shiloh Baptist Church
to answer and address all questions and concerns about the vaccines.
This Saturday, April 24 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., WOVU will host "COVID-19 Vaccine: Get the Facts." Cleveland Councilwoman Phyllis Cleveland, the Reverend Dr. Lisa Goods, and others will ask local doctors questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
“This forum provides people with the opportunity to ask any questions they may have about the vaccine, especially as new information is released,” says BBC executive director Joy Johnson. “Our goal is to provide people with the information needed so that they can make an informed decision on vaccinations.”
Medworks will then be hosting a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, May 5 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 5500 Scovill Ave., off East 55th
Street in the Central neighborhood. Registration is required
, and you must be available for the second shot on Wednesday, May 26.