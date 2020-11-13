Save the music: CLE’s independent music venues host memorabilia auction to stay alive

Just like the rest of the country, since March, Cleveland’s music scene has gone silent. The coronavirus pandemic has forced area venues to close their doors, keep their stages dark (or open at an extremely limited capacity), and cancel scheduled concerts.



As Northeast Ohio’s independent music venues struggle to reopen, recover, and get Cleveland audiences back in the groove, the venue owners are still unable to pay rents, utilities, and other operating expenses.



Now, a group of venue have come together to host an auction—featuring more than 150 pieces of local and national music memorabilia—to raise money and keep Cleveland rocking.



Derek Hess PosterThe SaveCLEVenues Music Memorabilia and Fan Auction opens tonight, Friday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. and bidding closes on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.



Unique items in the auction include the bathroom doors from the original Grog Shop location at Coventry and Mayfield Roads, designed by artist Clay Parker, rare Derek Hess concert posters autographed by the artist and bands, rare Nine Inch Nails tour memorabilia, handwritten lyrics from Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe scribed on the back of a Baywatch television show script, and more.



Additionally, music fans will have an opportunity to bid on VIP and unique music experiences which have been donated by Live Nation, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and backyard performances and services provided by local music professionals.