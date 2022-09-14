Cast Away: Tom Hanks-autographed ‘Wilson’ to be raffled to benefit Greater Cleveland Film Commission

Actor Tom Hanks is making a personal appearance at the Capitol Theatre
in the Gordon Square Arts District this November for 1st Team Actors Studio
’s live, interactive Q&A series, From Cleveland, For Cleveland
.
In making the commitment, Hanks decided to make the event extra special for his fans. He is donating an autographed “Wilson” volleyball to raise money for the Greater Cleveland Film Commission
(GCFC).
Tom Hanks
Wilson was designed as a replica of the one featured in the 2000 movie “Cast Away
,” and was autographed for
1st
Team Actors Studio. The ball will come with a display case and certificate of authenticity.
The winning bid on another recent autographed copy of Wilson, produced for the home opener of the 2022 Cleveland Guardians season, was valued at $6,700.
The raffle is open to the public and participants do not need to be present to win. The winner will be announced at the conclusion of the live event on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. Purchasing tickets for the raffle does not include entrance to the in-person event.
All raffle ticket sales benefit the GCFC, whose work is crucial to the economic advancement of Northeast Ohio and its people. GCFC advocates to increase incentives and provide vital infrastructure to attract industry clients, such as the Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit that gives qualified Ohio production expenditures a 30% tax rebate.
The financial impact of just one film made in Northeast Ohio is significant. For instance, when “White Noise,” starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle, was filmed in Northeast Ohio in 2021 over 21 weeks, there were 921 crew members and more than 3,000 extras hired. The crew generated over $100 million in revenue for local businesses and created hundreds of jobs.
Raffle tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite, and are $10 each or three tickets for $25. There are a limited number of VIP and general admission tickets available here or through the From Cleveland, For Cleveland Facebook page.