Join us for a conversation with Cleveland, Philadelphia, and San Antonio about rising water bills

Conor Morris | Wednesday, May 25, 2022
The cost of water has risen significantly over the last decade across the U.S.

Many large cities have assistance programs to help people who are low-income with their water and sewer bills, but they often only capture a fraction of the people who could use the help. 

That’s why the Northeast Ohio Solutions Journalism Collaborative and the Cuyahoga County Public Library are hosting a free online conversation on May 31, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. about what cities are doing about this issue.

The panelists are:

* Constance Haqq, chief administrative officer for the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District.

* Susan Crosby, deputy revenue commissioner for water with the city of Philadelphia.

* Greg Wukasch, external affairs manager with the San Antonio Water System.

This conversation comes on the heels of a three-part NEO SoJo series that explores the issue of water affordability through the lens of these three cities' assistance programs. We look forward to seeing you at the event. There will be a Q&A portion followed by the panel discussion, so we welcome participants’ input.

