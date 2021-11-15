Wild Winter Lights: Metroparks Zoo to light up in a winter wonderland

featuring a massive 50-foot-tall tree.

There are drive-through and walk-through tours available. The walk-through event features dazzling displays, carousel rides, costume characters, model train displays, ice carvers, and live music from festive choirs including the Singing Angels on select nights.

Guests can also take photos with Santa at his workshop during the walk-through event, through December 23.

Or guests can view the lights during drive-through nights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 15. Advance walk-through tickets are $20 each or $60 for four packs. Advance drive-through tickets are $60 per car. Discounts available to Zoo members.

Wild Winter Lights runs through Tuesday, Nov. 15 through Sunday, Jan. 2.