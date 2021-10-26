Metroparks’ Winter RiverFest returns to Rivergate Park and Merwin’s Wharf

The Cleveland Metroparks
’ Winter RiverFest
will transform Rivergate Park
and Merwin's Wharf
into a winter wonderland for the holiday season beginning Friday, Nov. 26.
Along with festive décor for the holiday season, this year Winter RiverFest will also include an ice-skating rink, appearances by Santa. a beer garden, firepits, a retail shop, and igloo dining along the Cuyahoga River in The Flats.
“The holiday season is a special time in Cleveland Metroparks and we are thrilled to bring back Winter RiverFest along the Cuyahoga River,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman in a statement. “With ice skating, festive dining and more, Winter RiverFest provides an opportunity for families to create new holiday traditions along our scenic waterfront.”
For the first time, the seasonal ice rink, which features real ice instead of synthetic, can be experienced in temperatures up to 80 degrees. Skating reservations and skate rentals are available online
in 90-minute time slots.
Skating reservations are $12 for ages six and older, and $5 for ages three to five. Ice skate rentals are $3. Walk-ups will be accepted based on availability. Private ice rink rentals
are also available.
Visits with Santa will also occur on select weekends during the event with additional appearances during holiday hours.
Winter RiverFest also marks the return of the igloo village at Merwin’s Wharf along the Cuyahoga River featuring a special winter menu
focused on shareable items. Igloo rentals accommodate up to eight guests and can be reserved online
or at Merwin’s Wharf
. Igloo rentals start at a two-hour minimum for $50, plus a food and drink minimums.
Indoor dining at Merwin’s Wharf will also be available on a first come, first served basis throughout the event.
Guests can get a jump on holiday shopping at the Cleveland Metroparks Winter RiverFest Shop during festival hours. Browse a selection of Cleveland Metroparks branded apparel, outdoor gear, personal care items, kids’ merchandise and more. Cleveland Metroparks online shop
is also available throughout the winter season.
Winter RiverFest will run from Nov. 26 through Jan. 2 on Mondays through Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Fridays from 2-p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. There are also special holiday hours
.
Winter RiverFest is presented by Troy-Bilt, and supported by community partners MetroHealth, Citizens, Molson Coors, and Dollar Bank.