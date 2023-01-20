Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Asia Plaza this weekend

FreshWater Staff | Friday, January 20, 2023
It’s the Year of the Rabbit when Lunar New Year begins this Sunday, Jan 22, and the AsiaTown community will be hosting a Lunar New Year celebration at Asia Plaza on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.




The celebration will feature food, shopping, exhibits, and performances throughout the day. Here is a list of what to check out.

Exhibitors and vendors:
Margaret W. Wong & Associates
Asian Services In Action: ASIA
OCA Greater Cleveland
MidTown Cleveland, Inc./Asiatown Cleveland
Holden Forest & Gardens
Global Cleveland
Ashwini's Krafts n Creations
Cleveland People
Shaolin Kung Fu Institute
Cleveland Dragon Boat Association
Al Garete Clay
Faces of Fair
St. Clair Superior Development Corporation

Restaurants and food trucks:
Seoul City Wings
Li Wah
Blasian Fusion
Parilya

Performance schedule:
10:00 a.m. Shaolin Kung Fu Institute
10:15 a.m. LingYun Rising Star
10:40 a.m. Stellar Acrobatic Dance Academy
11:00 a.m. Kwan Lion Dance (Li Wah)
11:30 a.m. Kwan Lion Dance (Asia Plaza)
12:00 p.m. Chinese Square Dancing
12:30 p.m. Sifu John Cosma
1:00 p.m. Cleveland Glory Waist Drum Team
1:15 p.m. Sho-Jo-Ji Japanese Dancers
1:45 p.m. Great Wall Kung Fu Center
2:00 p.m. K-Pop Dance Party with WJCU A Sprinkle of Seoul DJ Lauren

A children's activity and coloring pages will be provided by AsiaTown Cleveland and Art Cart.

Vaccinations for COVID-19, pneumonia, and the flu will be available at ASIA's International Community Health Center in Asia Plaza from 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event and parking are free. Masks are highly recommended.

The Lunar New Year celebration is sponsored by Margaret W. Wong & Associates,  Asian Services In Action - ASIAOCA Greater ClevelandMidTown Cleveland, Inc.Asiatown Cleveland, and the Erie Chinese Journal.  

