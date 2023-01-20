Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Asia Plaza this weekend

Chinese New Year at Asia Plaza Bob Perkoski

Performance schedule:

10:00 a.m. Shaolin Kung Fu Institute

11:30 a.m. Kwan Lion Dance (Asia Plaza)

12:00 p.m. Chinese Square Dancing

2:00 p.m. K-Pop Dance Party with WJCU A Sprinkle of Seoul DJ Lauren

A children's activity and coloring pages will be provided by AsiaTown Cleveland and Art Cart.

Vaccinations for COVID-19, pneumonia, and the flu will be available at ASIA's International Community Health Center in Asia Plaza from 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event and parking are free. Masks are highly recommended.