Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Asia Plaza this weekend

Performance schedule:

10:00 a.m. Shaolin Kung Fu Institute

11:30 a.m. Kwan Lion Dance (Asia Plaza)

12:00 p.m. Chinese Square Dancing

2:00 p.m. K-Pop Dance Party with WJCU A Sprinkle of Seoul DJ Lauren

A children's activity and coloring pages will be provided by AsiaTown Cleveland and Art Cart.

Vaccinations for COVID-19, pneumonia, and the flu will be available at ASIA's International Community Health Center in Asia Plaza from 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event and parking are free. Masks are highly recommended.

It’s the Year of the Rabbit when Lunar New Year begins this Sunday, Jan 22, and the AsiaTown community will be hosting a Lunar New Year celebration at Asia Plaza on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.The celebration will feature food, shopping, exhibits, and performances throughout the day. Here is a list of what to check out.