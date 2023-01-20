Focus Areas
Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Asia Plaza this weekend
FreshWater Staff
|
Friday, January 20, 2023
Share
Kwan Lion Dance at Li Wah
Bob Perkoski
Lunar New Year Celebration, Asia Plaza
Bob Perkoski
Lunar New Year Celebration, Asia Plaza
Bob Perkoski
Chinese New Year at Asia Plaza
Bob Perkoski
It’s the Year of the Rabbit when Lunar New Year begins this Sunday, Jan 22, and the
AsiaTown
community will be hosting a
Lunar New Year celebration
at
Asia Plaza
on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The celebration will feature food, shopping, exhibits, and performances throughout the day. Here is a list of what to check out.
Exhibitors and vendors:
Margaret W. Wong & Associates
Asian Services In Action: ASIA
OCA Greater Cleveland
MidTown Cleveland, Inc./
Asiatown Cleveland
Holden Forest & Gardens
Global Cleveland
Ashwini's Krafts n Creations
Cleveland People
Shaolin Kung Fu Institute
Cleveland Dragon Boat Association
Al Garete Clay
Faces of Fair
St. Clair Superior Development Corporation
Restaurants and food trucks:
Seoul City Wings
Li Wah
Blasian Fusion
Parilya
Performance schedule:
10:00 a.m. Shaolin Kung Fu Institute
10:15 a.m.
LingYun Rising Star
10:40 a.m.
Stellar Acrobatic Dance Academy
11:00 a.m.
Kwan Lion Dance
(Li Wah)
11:30 a.m. Kwan Lion Dance (Asia Plaza)
12:00 p.m. Chinese Square Dancing
12:30 p.m.
Sifu John Cosma
1:00 p.m.
Cleveland Glory Waist Drum Team
1:15 p.m.
Sho-Jo-Ji Japanese Dancers
1:45 p.m.
Great Wall Kung Fu Center
2:00 p.m. K-Pop Dance Party with WJCU
A Sprinkle of Seoul
DJ Lauren
A children's activity and coloring pages will be provided by AsiaTown Cleveland and Art Cart.
Vaccinations for COVID-19, pneumonia, and the flu will be available at ASIA's
International Community Health Center
in Asia Plaza from 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event and parking are free. Masks are highly recommended.
The Lunar New Year celebration is sponsored by
Margaret W. Wong & Associates
,
Asian Services In Action - ASIA
,
OCA Greater Cleveland
,
MidTown Cleveland, Inc.
/
Asiatown Cleveland
, and the Erie Chinese Journal.
Share
Arts + Culture
