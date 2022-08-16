Wild Ride: Asian Lantern Festival extended; nighttime biking event returns to close festival

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
yesterday, Aug. 15, announced the popular Asian Lantern Festival presented by Meijer
, which was supposed to end this coming Sunday, has been extended through Saturday, Sep. 17.
Additionally, Zoo officials announced the return of Wild Ride
, a one-night-only event on Sunday, Sep. 18 when guests can ride their bikes through the Zoo after-hours, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and experience the illuminated lanterns one last time.
The Asian Lantern Festival extension includes 18 additional nights where guests can experience more than 70 all-new, large-scale lantern displays, live acrobatic performances on the Fifth Third Bank Stage, culturally inspired cuisine at the MetroHealth Asian Food Market and a variety of interactive and themed areas including the CrossCountry Mortgage Light Zone.
“Already more than 100,000 guests have enjoyed this year’s Asian Lantern Festival,” said Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Manderfield in a statement. “We continue to evolve this event, looking for new ways our guests can experience the zoo. This year’s Wild Ride is sure to be memorable, allowing our guests to see the lanterns like never before.”
Wild Ride, a family-friendly cycling experience for all ages, returns for the first time since 2018. Bikes are required
Tickets for both the Asian Lantern Festival and Wild Ride are on sale now The discounted cost for Zoo members is $19 or a four pack for $57. Advance non-member tickets are $22 or a four pack for $66.
Same day tickets can be purchased at the Zoo box office for $25 or a four pack for $75. Drive-through tickets are $57 per vehicle for members and $66 per vehicle for non-members. Children under age two are admitted free. Click here to buy tickets.
Member Tickets for Wild Ride
are $15 for adults and $10 for youth ages two to 11. Non-members tickets are $16 for adults and $11 for youth ages 2-11. Children under age two are admitted free.