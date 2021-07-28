Soar like an Eagle: Zoo opens zip line for a bird’s eye view of the grounds, downtown Cleveland

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
yesterday, Tuesday, July 27, opened the Eagle Zip Adventure
, a new tandem zip line experience that takes riders to new heights above the grounds of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and Waterfowl Lake.
The Eagle Zip Adventure’s dual zip lines span over 700-feet-long and riders reach speeds up to 35 miles per hour.
Riders board on the floating ride platform next to the historic Wade Hall. Once seated and strapped-in, riders are pulled backwards over Waterfowl Lake and up to tower 150 feet above the Zoo—offering riders views all the way to downtown Cleveland.
After pausing for a moment at the top, riders are released for a thrilling ride back down to the starting platform.
“The Eagle Zip Adventure is our newest attraction at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, offering riders a unique and thrilling flight above the Zoo,” Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman said in a statement. “Whether you experience the zip line during the day or at night during this summer’s Asian Lantern Festival
, it’s a can’t miss experience for thrill seekers and families alike.”
Each zip line can accommodate up to 60 passengers per hour. Eagle Zip Adventure is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will also be open for special events.
Eagle Zip Adventure is $8 per rider or $7 for Zoo members. Guests who purchase the Total Experience package will also receive $1 off the price of the ride. The family-friendly experience is two riders per car. Minimum rider height is 42 inches with a paying adult, or at least 48 inches tall to ride alone. Maximum weight per rider is 300 pounds or 450 pounds for both riders. Tickets can be purchased at the Circle of Wildlife Carousel
and the 4-D Theater
.
Riders will also have the option to purchase a video package of their ride experience from multiple camera angles.
The ride was engineered, constructed, and installed by Altitude Rides and Attractions
with site work by Brook Park-based Regency Construction
.