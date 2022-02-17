Need some creative catharsis? FreshWater editor to launch ninth cohort of Artist's Way class

If there's anything curating the #CLE-ative Groove
series has reinforced for me, it's that Clevelanders are infinitely creative—and they're not afraid to show it!
If you're yearning to get back into your own creative groove, consider joining me for a 12-week online cohort
through The Artist's Way.
Using Julia Cameron's best-selling book as a cornerstone, this experience is centered on reconnecting to your creative core, pushing past roadblocks, and designing a more creative life.
In the course, we bring the book to life through weekly sessions fueled by group discussion, interactive exercises, journaling, and coaching (plus some fun surprises along the way).
Though the book's title denotes artists, the experience is actually designed for anyone looking to reclaim their spark, plug back into their passions, or make a meaningful shift personally or professionally. The Artist's Way has helped me through a lot of big life transitions and challenges, and sharing it with others brings me great joy.
This will be my ninth cohort, and I'd love to invite FreshWater
readers—the dreamers, doers, and do-gooders of The Land—to join me. The course
is being held from February 23 through May 11 (every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m.). FreshWater
readers can get a discount of 10% off by entering the code FRESHWATER when registering here
, and $20 from each registration that comes through FreshWater will be donated to Literary Cleveland.
Hope to see you there! Feel free to email me at [email protected]
with any questions or curiosities.
Creatively yours,
Jen Jones Donatelli (contributing editor for FreshWater Cleveland)