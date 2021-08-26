Pave your path to publication in FreshWater and go on an Artist's Way journey

Jen Jones Donatelli | Thursday, August 26, 2021
Oh, hello! FreshWater contributing editor Jen here. I’m writing with an invitation to join me this fall in two different creative experiences: one that will set you on a path to publication in FreshWater Cleveland and another that will take you on a one-of-a-kind Artist’s Way journey.

If you’re an aspiring journalist or have always wanted to write for FreshWater, please join me for the upcoming Literary Cleveland class “Now That’s Fresh! Get Published in FreshWater Cleveland” (starting Tuesday 9/7). This six-week virtual class will cover the full trajectory of how a FreshWater article comes to life—finding and pitching ideas, interviewing sources, reporting and researching, and going through editing and revision. I’ll be shepherding and mentoring participating through the process, and at the conclusion, the completed stories will be published (you guessed it!) in FreshWater Cleveland.

And if you’re craving community and creativity, consider joining me for my upcoming Artist’s Way cohort (with both virtual and live options). This multi-week course is based on the best-selling Julia Cameron book and method for reconnecting to your creativity and making life breakthroughs. The book has helped me through a lot of big life transitions and challenges, and sharing it with others is a passion for me.

“Creative Groove: An Artist’s Way Journey” brings the book to life through weekly sessions fueled by group discussion, interactive exercises, journaling, mini-coaching, and some fun surprises along the way. Though the title denotes artists, this class is actually designed for *anyone* looking to reclaim their spark, plug into their passions, or make a meaningful shift personally or professionally. FreshWater readers get 10% off with the code FRESHWATER - you can get more info here.

If either of these topics speak to you, I'd love to have you along for the journey! Feel free to drop me a line with any questions.

As an enthusiastic CLE-vangelist, Jen Jones Donatelli enjoys diving headfirst into her work with FreshWater Cleveland. Upon moving back to Cleveland after 16 years in Los Angeles, Jen served as FreshWater's managing editor for two years (2017-2019) and continues her work with the publication as a contributing editor and host of the FreshFaces podcast. Along with her work at FreshWater, she is the editor-of-chief of Edible Cleveland and a contributing editor for Destination Cleveland. When not typing the day away at her laptop, she teaches writing and creativity classes for Creative Groove, Literary Cleveland, Cleveland State University, and more. Jen is a proud graduate of Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

