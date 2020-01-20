Jen Jones Donatelli | Monday, January 20, 2020

FreshWater editor to teach 12-week 'Artist's Way' course at The Green House in February

Often, when I talk to people I meet in Cleveland about The Artist's Way, they haven't heard of it, but they're intrigued and want to learn more. (Or they've had it on their bookshelf for years and are ready to dust it off.)

That's why I'm so excited to once again offer "CLE-ative Groove," a dedicated 12-week course based on Julia Cameron's best-selling bookThe Artist's Way has been an incredibly transformative tool in my own life—I studied it for many years when I lived in Los Angeles, where the book and corresponding classes helped me navigate a job transition from the entertainment industry back to my journalism roots, a difficult period of fertility treatments, and various other turning points in my life.

As we get ready to ramp up for the fourth installment here in Cleveland, I wanted to share the class with FreshWater Cleveland readers, the dreamers, doers, and do-gooders of our city. Despite the title, the Artist's Way isn't just for artists—it's for anyone looking to reclaim their creative spark or kickstart their art, whether it be writing, painting, starting a business, or [insert your passion here].

The book speaks to creatives, entrepreneurs, and/or anyone looking to make a meaningful shift personally or professionally; the class melds self-care and self-discovery via interactive exercises, journaling prompts, and creative connection within the group.

The class is being held at The Green House coworking space in Euclid this winter, and dates run from Feb. 5 to April 29, with an off week March 11. (The class meets every Wednesday from 6:30 to 9 p.m.) FreshWater Cleveland readers can get a discount of 10% off by entering the code FRESHWATER when registering here.

Hope to see you there! Feel free to email me at [email protected] with any questions or curiosities.

As an enthusiastic CLE-vangelist, Jen Jones Donatelli enjoys diving headfirst into her work with FreshWater Cleveland. Upon moving back to Cleveland after 16 years in Los Angeles, Jen served as FreshWater's managing editor for two years (2017-2019) and continues her work with the publication as a contributing editor and host of the FreshFaces podcast. Along with her work at FreshWater, she is the newly minted editor-of-chief of Edible Cleveland and a contributing editor for Destination Cleveland. When not typing the day away at her laptop, she teaches writing and creativity classes for Creative Groove, Literary Cleveland, Cleveland State University, and more. Jen is a proud graduate of Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

