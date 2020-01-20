FreshWater editor to teach 12-week 'Artist's Way' course at The Green House in February

Often, when I talk to people I meet in Cleveland about The Artist's Way,
they haven't heard of it, but they're intrigued and want to learn more. (Or they've had it on their bookshelf for years and are ready to dust it off.)
That's why I'm so excited to once again offer "CLE-ative Groove," a dedicated 12-week course based on Julia Cameron's best-selling book
. The Artist's Way
has been an incredibly transformative tool in my own life—I studied it for many years when I lived in Los Angeles, where the book and corresponding classes helped me navigate a job transition from the entertainment industry back to my journalism roots, a difficult period of fertility treatments, and various other turning points in my life.
As we get ready to ramp up for the fourth installment here in Cleveland, I wanted to share the class with FreshWater Cleveland
readers, the dreamers, doers, and do-gooders of our city. Despite the title, the Artist's Way
isn't just for artists—it's for anyone looking to reclaim their creative spark or kickstart their art, whether it be writing, painting, starting a business, or [insert your passion here].
The book speaks to creatives, entrepreneurs, and/or anyone looking to make a meaningful shift personally or professionally; the class melds self-care and self-discovery via interactive exercises, journaling prompts, and creative connection within the group.
The class
is being held at The Green House
coworking space in Euclid this winter, and dates run from Feb. 5 to April 29, with an off week March 11. (The class meets every Wednesday from 6:30 to 9 p.m.) FreshWater Cleveland
readers can get a discount of 10% off by entering the code FRESHWATER when registering here
.
Hope to see you there! Feel free to email me at [email protected]
with any questions or curiosities.
