Need some creative catharsis? FreshWater editor to launch fifth cohort of Artist's Way class

Though there seem to be few things that all of us can agree on these days, one definite exception is the fact that 2020 has been a year of unrest, upheaval, and uncertainty for everyone. (Cue the murder hornet memes.)

As we try to recalibrate and move into the next phase, I remain inspired by the many Clevelanders finding innovative ways to find catharsis through creativity—whether it’s staging cash mobs to support small local businesses, launching new publications to support underrepresented audiences, or staging neighborhood serenades in lieu of live music gigs.

If you’re still trying to find the “thing” that might help you better navigate these tumultuous times, consider joining me for “Creative Groove: A 12-Week Artist’s Way Journey.” If the Artist’s Way isn’t a familiar term for you, it’s a best-selling book written by Julia Cameron centered on reconnecting to your creativity and making life breakthroughs. It’s helped me through a lot of big life transitions and challenges, and sharing it with others brings me great joy.

My upcoming 12-week class brings the book to life through weekly meetings, discussion, interactive exercises, journaling prompts, and more. This is my fifth time offering the class in Cleveland (though it will be fully online due to COVID-19), and I would love to invite FreshWater readers—the dreamers, doers, and dogooders of our city—to join me. Though the title denotes artists, the class is actually designed for anyone looking to reclaim their spark or make a meaningful shift personally or professionally. All are welcome—let's turn this ship around together!



The class is being held online from September 23 through December 9 (every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m.). FreshWater readers can get a discount of 10% off by entering the code FRESHWATER when registering here.

Hope to see you there! Feel free to email me at [email protected] with any questions or curiosities.