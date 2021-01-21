Need some creative catharsis? FreshWater editor to launch sixth cohort of Artist's Way class

Jen Jones Donatelli | Thursday, January 21, 2021
The third Sunday in January is widely known as "Quitters Day," or the day most of us abandon our New Year's resolutions and revert back to status quo. But even if you've already crossed that threshold, it's never to late to recommit to your vision for yourself!

With that in mind, I invite you to join me for "Creative Groove: A 10-Week Artist's Way Journey." Using Julia Cameron's best-selling book as a cornerstone, this 10-week online course is centered on reconnecting to yourself, pushing past roadblocks, and designing a more creative life. The Artist's Way has helped me through a lot of big life transitions and challenges, and sharing it with others brings me great joy.

Though the title denotes artists, the experience is actually designed for anyone looking to reclaim their spark or make a meaningful shift personally or professionally. This will be my sixth round of the course, and I'd love to invite FreshWater readers—the dreamers, doers, and do-gooders of The Land—to join me. 

The class is being held online from February 3 through April 7 (every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m.). FreshWater readers can get a discount of 10% off by entering the code FRESHWATER when registering here.

Hope to see you there! Feel free to email me at [email protected] with any questions or curiosities.

Read more articles by Jen Jones Donatelli.

As an enthusiastic CLE-vangelist, Jen Jones Donatelli enjoys diving headfirst into her work with FreshWater Cleveland. Upon moving back to Cleveland after 16 years in Los Angeles, Jen served as FreshWater's managing editor for two years (2017-2019) and continues her work with the publication as a contributing editor and host of the FreshFaces podcast. Along with her work at FreshWater, she is the editor-of-chief of Edible Cleveland and a contributing editor for Destination Cleveland. When not typing the day away at her laptop, she teaches writing and creativity classes for Creative Groove, Literary Cleveland, Cleveland State University, and more. Jen is a proud graduate of Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

Related Tags

Arts + Culture, Education 

Recommended Content

Signup for Email Alerts
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.