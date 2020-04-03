17 groups share $1.2M in new grants from coronavirus fund

A second round of weekly grants totaling $1.18 million for 17 Cleveland-area nonprofit groups was announced Friday, April 3, by the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund coalition.
The hope is that addressing residents' immediate needs will slow the spread and flatten the COVID-19 growth curve.
University Settlement is one of 17 groups sharing $1.2M in new grants from coronavirus fund.
Funding is going to groups in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties. Cuyahoga groups receiving grants are:
- Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry: $285,000.
- Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland: $75,000.
- May Dugan Center: $50,000.
- University Settlement: $50,000.
- Murtis Taylor Human Services System: $70,000.
- David's Challenge Young Achievers Ohio: $50,000.
- YWCA Greater Cleveland: $26,000.
- Global Cleveland: $35,000.
- HOLA Ohio: $50,000.
- Refugee Services Collaborative: $50,000.
- The Spanish American Committee: $50,000.
- Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center: $75,000.
- Domestic Violence & Child Advocacy Center: $100,000.
- Fairhill Partners: $55,000.
- National Church Residences Foundation: $37,000.
The Rapid Response Fund has raised more than $6 million so far. The first week's grant recipients can be found here
. Weekly grants are expected to continue into June. For more information or to donate, visit clevelandfoundation.org/response
.