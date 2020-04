17 groups share $1.2M in new grants from coronavirus fund

University Settlement is one of 17 groups sharing $1.2M in new grants from coronavirus fund.

Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry: $285,000.

Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland: $75,000.

May Dugan Center: $50,000.

University Settlement: $50,000.

Murtis Taylor Human Services System: $70,000.

David's Challenge Young Achievers Ohio: $50,000.

YWCA Greater Cleveland: $26,000.

Global Cleveland: $35,000.

HOLA Ohio: $50,000.

Refugee Services Collaborative: $50,000.

The Spanish American Committee: $50,000.

Cleveland Hearing & Speech Center: $75,000.

Domestic Violence & Child Advocacy Center: $100,000.

Fairhill Partners: $55,000.

National Church Residences Foundation: $37,000.

A second round of weekly grants totaling $1.18 million for 17 Cleveland-area nonprofit groups was announced Friday, April 3, by the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund coalition.The hope is that addressing residents' immediate needs will slow the spread and flatten the COVID-19 growth curve.Funding is going to groups in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties. Cuyahoga groups receiving grants are:The Rapid Response Fund has raised more than $6 million so far. The first week's grant recipients can be found here . Weekly grants are expected to continue into June. For more information or to donate, visit clevelandfoundation.org/response