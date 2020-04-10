Eight groups share $626,500 in new grants from coronavirus fund#COVID-19

Chris Ball | Friday, April 10, 2020
A third round of weekly grants totaling $626,500 for eight Cleveland-area nonprofit groups was announced Friday, April 10, by the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund coalition.

The hope is that addressing residents' immediate needs will slow the spread and flatten the COVID-19 growth curve.

Funding is going to groups in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties. They are:

Food and shelter:

Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging: $100,000.

YWCA of Cleveland: $101,500.

Personal Protective Equipment:

Case Western Reserve University and Yellowcake Shop: $50,000.

Comprehensive Basic Needs:

East End Neighborhood House: $70,000.

Youth/Education:

Community of Hope: $15,000.

Other vulnerable populations:

SMART Recovery: $70,000.

Centers for Dialysis Care: $20,000.

Small community grants:

Neighborhood Connections: $200,000.

The Rapid Response Fund has raised more than $7.1 million so far from 52 different donors. The first week's grant recipients can be found here. The second week can be found here. Weekly grants are expected to continue into June. For more information or to donate, visit clevelandfoundation.org/response.

 

Chris Ball became managing editor of FreshWater Cleveland in August 2019 after more than 20 years of editing and writing for The Plain Dealer. A graduate of Hawken School and Oberlin College, he previously worked for Crain Communications, the Lorain Morning Journal, The Free Times and The Cleveland Edition. A lover of Frisbee and film, Ball wrote a DVD review column for The PD for 15 years. He won the Press Club of Cleveland award in 2018 for Best Headline Writer in Ohio.

