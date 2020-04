A third round of weekly grants totaling $626,500 for eight Cleveland-area nonprofit groups was announced Friday, April 10, by the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund coalition.The hope is that addressing residents' immediate needs will slow the spread and flatten the COVID-19 growth curve.Funding is going to groups in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties. They are:Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging: $100,000.YWCA of Cleveland: $101,500.Case Western Reserve University and Yellowcake Shop: $50,000.East End Neighborhood House: $70,000.Community of Hope: $15,000.SMART Recovery: $70,000.Centers for Dialysis Care: $20,000.Neighborhood Connections: $200,000.The Rapid Response Fund has raised more than $7.1 million so far from 52 different donors. The first week's grant recipients can be found here . The second week can be found here . Weekly grants are expected to continue into June. For more information or to donate, visit clevelandfoundation.org/response