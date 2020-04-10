A third round of weekly grants totaling $626,500 for eight Cleveland-area nonprofit groups was announced Friday, April 10, by the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund coalition.
The hope is that addressing residents' immediate needs will slow the spread and flatten the COVID-19 growth curve.
Funding is going to groups in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties. They are:
Food and shelter:
Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging: $100,000.
YWCA of Cleveland: $101,500.
Personal Protective Equipment:
Case Western Reserve University and Yellowcake Shop: $50,000.
Comprehensive Basic Needs:
East End Neighborhood House: $70,000.
Youth/Education:
Community of Hope: $15,000.
Other vulnerable populations:
SMART Recovery: $70,000.
Centers for Dialysis Care: $20,000.
Small community grants:
Neighborhood Connections: $200,000.
The Rapid Response Fund has raised more than $7.1 million so far from 52 different donors. The first week's grant recipients can be found here
. The second week can be found here
. Weekly grants are expected to continue into June. For more information or to donate, visit clevelandfoundation.org/response
