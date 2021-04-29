eNEO2050: NOACA to discuss its transportation and infrastructure plan for an equitable future

eNEO2050 is a comprehensive plan that will guide Northeast Ohio's major infrastructure investments and vision for the future. The plan will set the agenda for all forms of transportation in the region—including cars, bridges, and roadways, transit, bicycles, walking, and the movement of freight.

The plan also incorporates an examination of the region's land use patterns, environmental concerns, and studying income disadvantaged and sensitive areas identify better policies for housing and economic development in the region.

eNEO2050 takes a complete approach to addressing both immediate and future transportation needs based on studies completed over the past four years. The goal is to increase mobility and improve the quality of life for area residents.