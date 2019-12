Andrea Fields and Sanya Henley of Euclid Early Learning Village Adam Dew

The former Forest Park Middle School is now the Early Learning Village, an early childhood education center that debuted during the 2019-2020 school year in the Euclid City Schools district. The school combines preschool and kindergarten for an innovative approach, and also plays home to the only Fab Lab in the country for students ages three through six. Get an inside look at the Early Learning Village with this inspiring video, and thanks to Adam Dew for providing the videography!