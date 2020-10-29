LISTEN --> FreshFaces Podcast: Archie Green of Peel Dem Layers Back

Jen Jones Donatelli | Thursday, October 29, 2020
The FreshFaces podcast is back for season two! Hosted by FreshWater contributing editor Jen Jones Donatelli, this limited-run series shines the spotlight on six Cleveland trailblazers affecting change in their communities — namely the 2020 Fresh Innovators, as honored at Spark 2020: Grit to Great by the Cleveland Leadership Center and FreshWater Cleveland. (To purchase post-event access to keynotes, workshops, and the Fresh Innovator Showcase, click here.)

Archie Green is a songwriter and musician who is orchestrating a more beautiful future for those struggling with their mental health via his nonprofit, Peel Dem Layers Back. He’s also passionate about working with youth, having teamed up with Lexington-Bell Community Center in 2019 to mount My Violin Weighs a Ton — an immersive educational experience pairing classical and hip-hop music that culminated in a first-of-its-kind performance at Cleveland's iconic Severance Hall.

Learn more about Archie and his story of rising above adversity to become a mental health advocate and artist with impact.


Give it a listen here:  




As an enthusiastic CLE-vangelist, Jen Jones Donatelli enjoys diving headfirst into her work with FreshWater Cleveland. Upon moving back to Cleveland after 16 years in Los Angeles, Jen served as FreshWater's managing editor for two years (2017-2019) and continues her work with the publication as a contributing editor and host of the FreshFaces podcast. Along with her work at FreshWater, she is the editor-of-chief of Edible Cleveland and a contributing editor for Destination Cleveland. When not typing the day away at her laptop, she teaches writing and creativity classes for Creative Groove, Literary Cleveland, Cleveland State University, and more. Jen is a proud graduate of Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

