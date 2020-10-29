LISTEN --> FreshFaces Podcast: Archie Green of Peel Dem Layers Back

The FreshFaces podcast is back for season two! Hosted by FreshWater contributing editor Jen Jones Donatelli, this limited-run series shines the spotlight on six Cleveland trailblazers affecting change in their communities — namely the 2020 Fresh Innovators , as honored at Spark 2020: Grit to Great by the Cleveland Leadership Center and FreshWater Cleveland. (To purchase post-event access to keynotes, workshops, and the Fresh Innovator Showcase, click here .)Archie Green is a songwriter and musician who is orchestrating a more beautiful future for those struggling with their mental health via his nonprofit, Peel Dem Layers Back. He’s also passionate about working with youth, having teamed up with Lexington-Bell Community Center in 2019 to mount My Violin Weighs a Ton — an immersive educational experience pairing classical and hip-hop music that culminated in a first-of-its-kind performance at Cleveland's iconic Severance Hall.Learn more about Archie and his story of rising above adversity to become a mental health advocate and artist with impact.



Give it a listen here:

For more information on the organizations and projects discussed on the episode, please visit these links: