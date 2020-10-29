LISTEN --> FreshFaces Podcast: Archie Green of Peel Dem Layers Back

As an enthusiastic CLE-vangelist, Jen Jones Donatelli enjoys diving headfirst into her work with FreshWater Cleveland.
Upon moving back to Cleveland after 16 years in Los Angeles, Jen served as FreshWater's
managing editor for two years (2017-2019) and continues her work with the publication as a contributing editor and host of the FreshFaces podcast
.
Along with her work at FreshWater, she is the editor-of-chief of Edible Cleveland
and a contributing editor for Destination Cleveland
. When not typing the day away at her laptop, she teaches writing and creativity classes for Creative Groove
, Literary Cleveland
, Cleveland State University
, and more. Jen is a proud graduate of Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.