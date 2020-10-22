Focus Areas
LISTEN --> FreshFaces Podcast: Cait Kennedy of [unBail]
Thursday, October 22, 2020
The FreshFaces podcast is back for season two! Hosted by FreshWater contributing editor Jen Jones Donatelli, this limited-run series shines the spotlight on six Cleveland trailblazers affecting change in their communities — namely the
2020 Fresh Innovators
, as honored at
Spark 2020: Grit to Great
by the Cleveland Leadership Center and FreshWater Cleveland. (To purchase post-event access to keynotes, workshops, and the Fresh Innovator Showcase, click
here
.)
Cait Kennedy is the executive director of
unBail
, a social impact startup that she likens to "Google Maps for court cases" to help defendants better navigate the criminal justice system. She’s also deeply passionate about democracy and is currently working on a doctoral dissertation about voting trends in mayoral elections in Cleveland and other legacy cities. In this episode, we learn more about Cait and the various ways she’s empowering Clevelanders to find their civic voice.
Give it a listen here:
For more information on the organizations and projects discussed on the episode, please visit these links:
[unBail]
Filer Voter 2020
Smart City Catalog
Enlightened Solutions
Cleveland VOTES
Listen and subscribe to FreshFaces on Anchor
here
.
Listen and subscribe to FreshFaces on Spotify
here
.
Related Tags
FreshFaces
,
Social Change
Shaker Square & Larchmere
