LISTEN --> FreshFaces Podcast: Doan Winkel of John Carroll University

The FreshFaces podcast is back for season two! Hosted by FreshWater contributing editor Jen Jones Donatelli, this limited-run series shines the spotlight on six Cleveland trailblazers affecting change in their communities — namely the 2020 Fresh Innovators , as honored at Spark 2020: Grit to Great event in September 2020 by the Cleveland Leadership Center and Marcum LLP, in tandem with FreshWater Cleveland.

For Doan Winkel, entrepreneurship isn’t a career path, it’s a way of being. He’s sharing that mindset with students at John Carroll University as the director of the Edward M. Muldoon Center for Entrepreneurship.



In this episode, Doan discusses the school's work with the Cleveland Neighborhoods Project in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood, why he's made empowering women a core part of the curriculum, and his vision for shaping the next generation of entrepreneurs.



Give it a listen here:

