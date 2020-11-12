LISTEN --> FreshFaces Podcast: Doan Winkel of John Carroll University

Jen Jones Donatelli | Thursday, November 12, 2020
The FreshFaces podcast is back for season two! Hosted by FreshWater contributing editor Jen Jones Donatelli, this limited-run series shines the spotlight on six Cleveland trailblazers affecting change in their communities — namely the 2020 Fresh Innovators, as honored at Spark 2020: Grit to Great event in September 2020 by the Cleveland Leadership Center and Marcum LLP, in tandem with FreshWater Cleveland. (To purchase post-event access to keynotes, workshops, and the Fresh Innovator Showcase, click here.)
 

For Doan Winkel, entrepreneurship isn’t a career path, it’s a way of being. He’s sharing that mindset with students at John Carroll University as the director of the Edward M. Muldoon Center for Entrepreneurship.

In this episode, Doan discusses the school's work with the Cleveland Neighborhoods Project in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood, why he's made empowering women a core part of the curriculum, and his vision for shaping the next generation of entrepreneurs.


Give it a listen here:  



For more information on the organizations and projects discussed on the episode, please visit these links:
Listen and subscribe to FreshFaces on Anchor here.

Listen and subscribe to FreshFaces on Spotify here.

Read more articles by Jen Jones Donatelli.

As an enthusiastic CLE-vangelist, Jen Jones Donatelli enjoys diving headfirst into her work with FreshWater Cleveland. Upon moving back to Cleveland after 16 years in Los Angeles, Jen served as FreshWater's managing editor for two years (2017-2019) and continues her work with the publication as a contributing editor and host of the FreshFaces podcast. Along with her work at FreshWater, she is the editor-of-chief of Edible Cleveland and a contributing editor for Destination Cleveland. When not typing the day away at her laptop, she teaches writing and creativity classes for Creative Groove, Literary Cleveland, Cleveland State University, and more. Jen is a proud graduate of Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

Related Tags

Education, FreshFaces 

Recommended Content

Signup for Email Alerts
Sponsored By
Focus Areas
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.