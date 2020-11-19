LISTEN --> FreshFaces Podcast: Ward 14 Councilwoman Jasmin Santana and Freshly Rooted's Alysha Ellis

November 19, 2020
The FreshFaces podcast is back for season two! Hosted by FreshWater contributing editor Jen Jones Donatelli, this limited-run series shines the spotlight on six Cleveland trailblazers affecting change in their communities — namely the 2020 Fresh Innovators, as honored at Spark 2020: Grit to Great event in September 2020 by the Cleveland Leadership Center and Marcum LLP, in tandem with FreshWater Cleveland. (To purchase post-event access to keynotes, workshops, and the Fresh Innovator Showcase, click here.)
 

Jasmin SantanaAs Cleveland’s first Latina councilwoman, Jasmin Santana is passionate about blazing trails for local women, and as the co-founder of Freshly Rooted, Alysha Ellis knows a thing or two about nourishing them toward a healthier lifestyle.

Now they’ve teamed up to combine their superpowers to create and lead S.E.E.D.S., a transformational nine-month program geared at helping Cleveland women — and ultimately, their communities — thrive. In this episode, we’ll hear from these passionate local changemakers about the ethos behind S.E.E.D.S and how they're helping it bloom.


Alysha Ellis

