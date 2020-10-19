Now that's fresh! Season Two of our FreshFaces podcast goes live on Thursday, October 22

Our FreshFaces podcast is back with an all-new season! Hosted by FreshWater contributing editor Jen Jones Donatelli, this limited-run series will shine the spotlight on six Cleveland trailblazers affecting change in their communities — namely the 2020 Fresh Innovators, as honored at the Grit to Great event in August 2020 by the Cleveland Leadership Center and FreshWater Cleveland.



Hear from Alyshia Ellis and Councilwoman Jasmin Santana of S.E.E.D.S.; Michael Sering of Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry; Doan Winkel, Ph.D. of John Carroll University; Cait Kennedy of [unBail]; and Archie Green of Peel Dem Layers Back.



Listen to the trailer below, and stay posted for our episode one premiere date on Thursday, October 22! You can also hop in the wayback machine and listen to Season One here.



