LISTEN --> FreshFaces Podcast: Jacquie Gillon of Black Environmental Leaders

Meet environmental warrior Jacquie Gillon, who works for Western Reserve Land Conservancy as the community engagement specialist for its urban program, Thriving Communities. Her work primarily revolves around the Buckeye, Woodland Hills, and Mount Pleasant neighborhoods, but she has a lot to say about the pressing environmental issues facing all of Cleveland—with the ultimate goal of helping our city become "clean and green."
Gillon is also one of the founders of Black Environmental Leaders, an emerging group designed to engage people of color in the environmental movement.
On this edition of the FreshFaces podcast, we interview Gillon to learn more about her important work to address environmental issues that disproportionately affect African Americans (and get her recos for Cleveland's best-kept secrets for enjoying parks and greenspace!).
Produced in partnership with Evergreen Podcasts and hosted by contributing editor Jen Jones Donatelli, FreshFaces is the podcast of FreshWater Cleveland, an online publication focused on the people, places, and projects shaping and transforming Cleveland. This podcast focuses on the first part of that equation: the catalytic talent making change in Cleveland. Listen to in-depth interviews with Cleveland's trailblazers and changemakers!
